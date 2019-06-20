Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | DIAGNOS Announces an Extension to the Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Services Assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the CHUM DIAGNOS Announces an Extension to the Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Services Assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the CHUM CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedDIAGNOS Announces an Extension to the Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Services Assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the CHUMICE District Announces Archetype as New Luxury Fitness and Lifestyle ClubBombardier’s ZEFIRO Express intercity train wins Brandenburg Design Award