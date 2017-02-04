DIAGNOS announces filing of the December 31, 2016 quarterly financial reports

BROSSARD, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:ADK), a leader in applying Artificial Intelligence in data mining technical services, announces today that the Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis reports, for the three-month and the nine-month periods ended December 31, 2016, are available on the SEDAR.com website.

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in a variety of fields including healthcare and natural resources. DIAGNOS can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, mathematics, as well as remote sensing and image interpretation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please visit our website at www.diagnos.com.