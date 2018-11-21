DIAGNOS Announces Final Closing of Private Placement

CBJ Newsmakers

BROSSARD, Quebec, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or the “Issuer”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, announces the final closing of a private placement (“Private Placement”) of 20,660,000 units (each a “Unit”) issued at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,033,000 following receipt of required regulatory approvals. The Private Placement was announced on November 6, 2018 and on November 9, 2018.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time and has been cleared for commercialization by several regulatory authorities such as Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Union.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President Josh Falle DIAGNOS Inc. Momentum PR Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 Tel: 514-416-4656 alarente@diagnos.ca josh@momentumpr.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.