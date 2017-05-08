Diet Doc Advises Anyone Without Celiac Disease to Choose the FODMAP Diet Over a Gluten-Free Diet

ST. LOUIS, MO–(Marketwired – May 08, 2017) – Although the gluten-free diet has dominated the U.S. for years, with gluten-free options available at most stores and restaurants, the gluten-free diet is not as healthy as it sounds. Although recommended for those with celiac disease, which is a condition that limits the consumption of wheat with gluten, it is not ideal for others. While the gluten-free diet is praised “healthier” than other diets, this is not entirely accurate. In fact, strictly following the gluten-free diet could result in nutritional deficiencies in crucial vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, advises dieters to look into alternative options if they want to reduce carbohydrate intake. The FODMAP diet, for instance, offers great solutions for limiting cholesterol and saturated fats while balancing carbohydrate consumption. It is based on reducing certain carbohydrates known to irritate the stomach and contribute to gastrointestinal issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which affects up to 20% of all Americans.

The FODMAP diet focuses on reducing the following carbohydrates: Fermentable Oligo-saccharides, Di-saccharides, Mono-saccharides and Polyols, otherwise known as FODMAPs. Reducing these leads to improved digestion and healthy weight loss without the nutritional deficiency issues associated with the gluten-free diet. The FODMAP diet offers the additional benefits of reduced abdominal pain and discomfort, bloating, flatulence, constipation, and changing bowel habits. Cutting down on harmful carbohydrates, especially for those with sensitive stomachs, greatly enhances overall health while promoting consistent weight loss.

Diet Doc offers comprehensive counseling and doctor supervision for dieters. With Diet Doc’s custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting, offered to all patients, even following complex diets like the FODMAP Diet can be simple. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients struggling with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers medical weight loss solutions like Metwell, which helps balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects. Medical weight loss solutions, especially in combination with popular diets like the FODMAP Diet, are particularly effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual’s dietary needs, according to Diet Doc’s resident medical expert Dr. Rao. As a matter of fact, over 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month and maintain weight loss with an easy-to-follow, doctor-prescribed diet.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

