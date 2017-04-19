Diet Doc Advises Unless You Have a Gluten Allergy, Gluten-Free Dieting May do More Harm Than Good

PORTLAND, OR–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) – Dietary restrictions are almost always thought of as a means of losing weight, or fostering a healthier lifestyle. Most consumers assume that the term ‘diet’ automatically corresponds with improving one’s wellness. The gluten-free diet falls into this category, as many assume that avoiding gluten offers health benefits, including weight loss. However, Diet Doc’s Medical Director, Dr. Nishant Rao, wants to remind consumers that going gluten-free without having a gluten allergy might ultimately do more harm than good.

Gluten is a type of protein that is typically found in breads and pastas made of wheat, barley and rye. It can also be found in some soups, pizzas, cereals and beer. Gluten gives these foods their elasticity and shape. Celiac disease (or gluten sensitivity) affects one in 100 people, with symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, headaches, fatigue and even depression. For those who suffer from celiac disease, it is indeed necessary to maintain a gluten-free diet. However, this does not mean that they are not required to seek out foods that can replace the missing nutrients. In fact, a study conducted by Harvard University found that low gluten diets were linked to a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The truth is, for most people, gluten is not a threat to their health. However, many gluten-free products can be. Studies show that these products often lack important vitamins, dietary fiber and minerals and may be higher in mercury and arsenic. Rather than simply opting for gluten-free foods to improve overall health, balanced diets with the right balance of nutrients are always your surest bet to lower risks for common conditions (heart disease, diabetes, obesity, inflammatory conditions, etc.). Diet Doc Medical Weight loss has revolutionized the health and weight loss industry by avoiding one-size-fits-all dieting and instead customizes dietary guidelines based on each patient’s health history, current health needs and goals. Their Jumpstart Diet program is designed to shift momentum in the direction of quick weight loss with amazing health benefits.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

