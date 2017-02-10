Diet Doc Designs Diets Based On Body Composition to Dramatically Increase Weight Loss Results

HELENA, MT–(Marketwired – February 10, 2017) – With rapidly increasing rates of obesity, affecting over 78 million individuals, excessive weight gain has become a regular occurrence in the United States. Overweight and obese individuals face health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke but lack a reliable diet plan or exercise routine. It must be noted, however, obesity is a preventable issue and many diets aim to make weight loss a simpler and healthier process. According to several studies, even moderate weight loss of 10% or less body weight makes a significant difference for obese or overweight patients. Dietary regulation of certain types of food, specifically, are crucial in promoting weight loss and regulating health.

Choosing a diet plan can be a complex process, however, because most people are unspecific about their dietary goals or the body composition changes they are aiming to achieve. As Dr. Nishant Rao, resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, states: “Most people say ‘weight loss’ but mean ‘fat loss’, and Diet Doc goes even further to say really the goal is ‘optimal fat loss’ with ‘minimal muscle loss’. So either focus on dieting and losing fat, exercising and building lean muscle, or a balance between the two.” Once these goals have been established, Dr. Rao furthers, the macro targets of the diet (including the protein, carbs and fat components) can be determined. Depending on the nature of the diet, the macro targets can be vastly different. Some diets are high in protein while low in fat while others, like the Ketogenic Diet, are high in fat and low in carbs. The Mediterranean Diet, in contrast, aims to balance between protein, carbs and fat. In general, according to Dr. Rao, “Diet Doc leans towards the Paleo Diet, the Wild Diet, the Ketogenic Diet and the Jumpstart Diet as blueprints for diet target macros for patients.”

Even after choosing a diet based on body composition and macro targets, the weight loss journey has only begun. Sticking to a diet is the most challenging part and temptations like hunger in-between meals, unhealthy cravings, and stress can affect weight loss. Understanding and preventing old habits and weight loss failures is crucial to ensure healthy dieting, as is consulting a doctor to obtain medication, supplements and guidance as needed throughout the weight loss process. At Diet Doc, patients are urged to fully understand personal dietary needs and obtain a customized diet based on nutritional recommendations. Because dieting involves major lifestyle changes and continuous reduction of calories consumed, Diet Doc offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo