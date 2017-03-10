Diet Doc Helps Patients Achieve the Elusive Summer Body Within the Upcoming Months

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – As springtime hits, many dieters will once again be chasing the elusive ‘summer body’ through a combination of exercise programs, supplements and fad dieting. Advertisers in the health and fitness market will be ramping up their product visibility to consumers to accommodate the increased interest. Realistically however, the bikini body can be difficult to achieve within a few short months, as fad dieting and supplementation are usually temporary fixes that result in fast weight loss that eventually plateaus or is reversed within mere weeks.

Getting a beach body within a few short months is difficult when one is adhering to diet programs that aren’t body specific. Most diets on the market target everyone, whether a consumer needs to lose just 10 lbs or 200 lbs. The problem with this is that such programs don’t take individual body composition into account nor do they focus on long-term nutritional goals. Thus, the results are often underwhelming. For instance, if one wants to tone the body and build muscle mass, this will involve an exercise program along with increases in protein consumption and carbohydrates. If one wants to simply lose fat, a ketogenic diet may work quickly. However, ketogenic diets often cause side effects such as moodiness, low-energy and irritability, which can all affect an individual’s ability to exercise. This is also the case with low-calorie dieting, as it often robs dieters of much-needed energy.

So, if someone is looking to obtain that summer body within the next few months, the quickest way to get there is with a comprehensive program that addresses nutrition, increases energy and melts fat rapidly. For these reasons, Diet Doc’s Medical Weight Loss team has created its new Jumpstart Diet which tailors to the specific needs of the individual to encourage healthy, long-term weight loss success. Patients on the Jumpstart Diet are losing up to 20 pounds per month without enduring hunger pangs, fatigue and nutritional imbalances. Furthermore, Diet Doc’s nutritional coaches and certified doctors offer unlimited support by phone to ensure that your goals are reached in time for the summer season.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

https://www.dietdoc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

Linkedin: https://www.Linkedin.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo