Diet Doc Helps Patients Lose Weight Fast With hCG Diet Without Any Harmful Starvation Diet Practices

WESTON, WV–(Marketwired – February 20, 2017) – Considering the rising rates of obesity and widespread availability of diets and weight loss programs, dieters have a lot to choose from. Not all weight loss programs are made equal, however, and sometimes, losing weight fast is not worth the health consequences involved. The hCG diet has, historically, been controversial because it was initially presented as the Simeons diet, which involved combining low doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), a hormone produced during pregnancy, with extremely low caloric intake to promote rapid weight loss by burning “abnormal” fat, located in cells and around internal organs. The Simeons diet, also known as the original hCG diet, is dangerous because it is essentially a starvation diet that caps daily consumption to 500 calories. It leads to harmful side effects like weakness, muscle loss, and hair loss.

Despite being associated with dramatic weight loss of up to a pound per day, the hCG diet wasn’t very well understood until recently and was simply associated with the original Simeons method. However, safer, non-harmful, higher-calorie diets exists for weight loss. For instance, Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, offers several options for doctor-supervised weight loss. Diet Doc is, in fact, the only U.S. based weight loss related organization that has discouraged the Simeons method since 2009. Through in-house clinical studies, Diet Doc’s medical professionals labeled the original hCG diet as too dangerous. Then, after thorough research over the last several decades, Diet Doc created a unique diet program that involves consuming no less than 800 calories (and up to 1250 calories) daily without negatively affecting the rate of rapid weight loss.

Unlike many hCG drops available online, which are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength, Diet Doc offers personalized diet planning and various prescription medications. Diet Doc, therefore, offers unlimited clinical support, direct doctor supervision, and easy-to-follow ketogenic diet plans that are customized to each patient’s specific health and nutritional needs.

Diet Doc’s 800- to 1250-calorie diet is far safer, healthier and more effective in promoting rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients report losing rapid weight monthly and keeping it off long-term.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

