Diet Doc Improves Upon Paleo Diet with New Fullness Factor Prescription

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – ‘Eat like a caveman,’ say supporters of the Paleo Diet. It is based off the premise that eating like our ancestors will make us leaner and less prone to many common conditions like cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The diet is high in protein, and does not require calorie-counting to keep off the pounds. Rather, it calls for the elimination of processed foods and replaces them with fresh fish, lean protein, nuts and seeds, leafy green vegetables and healthy fats. Paleo dieters must also remove dairy, potatoes, sodium and sugar from the diet. Its high-fiber content and portions of lean proteins are very filling and satiating so calorie intake naturally tends to reduce while on the diet and so does one’s weight if the principles are adhered to.

The Paleo Diet has many benefits and is seen as a great method to control blood pressure, insulin levels and reduce inflammation throughout the body. However, with any diet, keep in mind that the Paleo Diet may require some adjustments to balance out a few of its nutritional deficits. Studies have shown that Paleo dieters tend to lack in folate, B vitamins, vitamin D and calcium, all which are critical in maintaining bone and cell health. Also, as with any protein-heavy diet, those who are prone to kidney disorders should exercise caution when choosing the Paleo Diet.

National weight loss center, Diet Doc has formulated its new prescription, Fullness Factor which helps individuals experience weight loss in the same manner as the Paleo Diet. Fullness Factor is an appetite suppressant made with soluble fiber and vegetable protein to satiate hunger for portion control, reduced cravings and reduced snacking.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

