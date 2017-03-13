Diet Doc Patients Achieve Perfect Summer Body With Healthy Eating And Doctor-Supervised Weight Loss

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – March 13, 2017) – As summer approaches, getting the perfect ‘summer body’ is a priority for many dieters. This is easier said than done, however, as nearly 70% of Americans are obese or overweight, largely due to unhealthy diets and inactive lifestyles. In addition, following a starvation-based diet to achieve a ‘summer body’ is extremely dangerous. The best option dieters can follow is consulting a doctor or nutritionist to understand their nutritional needs and create a step-by-step plan to achieve their weight loss goals by summer.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a healthy eating plan involves consuming nutrients that benefit the body without exceeding daily calorie intake goals. A healthy eating plan reduces risk for health issues related to excessive weight gain and involves:

Increased amounts of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and leaner dairy products (fat-free or low-fat)

Moderate amounts of lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts

Low amounts of saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars

A healthy eating plan involves reducing portion sizes and facilitating weight loss through calorie reduction and enhanced physical activity. The general rule is that: if someone exerts more energy than they take in, they will most likely lose weight. So, for instance, if someone wants to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, they should reduce their daily intake of food by 500 to 750 calories. Counting calories can be very challenging to maintain, however, which is why a customized diet plan can be extremely helpful. To maximize effectiveness and safety, seeks of the ‘summer body’ should also consult a doctor or certified medical professional before adopting a new diet plan.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN), a powerful appetite suppressant that helps counter food addiction and emotional eating. Medical weight loss solutions like LDN have been shown to be effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual’s dietary needs, according to Diet Doc’s resident medical expert Dr. Rao. More than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month and maintain weight loss with an easy-to-follow, doctor-prescribed diet.

With Diet Doc, patients can not only achieve the perfect ‘summer body’ but also maintain it. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo