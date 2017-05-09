Diet Doc Patients Lose Weight Fast With Doctor-Supervision and Education on Dangerous Diets Like hCG

CLARKSBURG, WV–(Marketwired – May 09, 2017) – With American obesity rate at nearly 35%, millions of Americans are motivated to find the perfect weight loss solution. However, finding a suitable diet and maintaining weight loss, particularly over the long run, is challenging for most individuals. In general, even reducing 1 to 2 pounds per week requires reducing daily intake by 500 to 1000 calories. Medical weight loss solutions and physical activity can help dieters lose weight fast but it is important to be extremely careful in choosing weight loss solutions because some of them are downright dangerous.

For instance, the original hCG diet, developed by Dr. Simeons in the early 1950s, limited daily calorie consumption to a mere 500 calories and prescribed small doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). hCG is a hormone produced during pregnancy that contains 244 amino acids and has been linked to rapid weight loss by supposedly reducing “abnormal” fat from cells and around internal organs. Dr. Simeons’ diet was essentially starvation-based and resulted in negative effects like extreme weakness, hair loss, and muscle loss. It also faced heavy criticism and was ultimately declared unsafe and unacceptable by medical experts, nutritionists, and leading weight loss centers like Diet Doc Weight Loss.

It must be noted that as more has been learned about the hCG hormone, safer hCG treatment programs with higher calorie requirements have become available. Typically, these programs involve undergoing hCG treatment while consuming between 800 to 1250 calories everyday. As a result, dieters can lose weight consistently while minimizing the negative side effects associated with the original Simeons method of hCG dieting. However, dieters should still follow doctor guidance and adhere to nutritional requirements every day to avoid negative consequences.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has continuously discouraged the Simeons method of hCG dieting and suggests high-calorie programs that involve safer weight loss. Doctor-supervision and diet customization based on nutritional needs are also highly recommended.

Regardless of their weight loss history or individual struggles, Diet Doc helps patients develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs, provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history.

Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. Over 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical weight loss, offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo