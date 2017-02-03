Diet Doc Programs Reduce Blood Sugar and Fight Obesity With Doctor-Supervised Ketogenic Diet

JUNEAU, AK–(Marketwired – February 03, 2017) – With obesity rates quickly rising for nearly 50 years in the U.S., over a third of all American adults are considered “obese”. Nearly 80% of Americans claim to be “trying to eat healthier” and 20% are “actively dieting” but despite some progress, obesity rates continue to increase. Not surprisingly, the weight loss market has grown to over $64 billion. With tempting fatty foods readily available and daily stress leading to issues like emotional eating, blood sugar elevation (and ultimately diabetes) are common as well.

According to Dr. Nishant Rao, resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, it is crucial to regulate blood sugar. When it is well-regulated, blood sugar levels have no negative effects on weight loss or health. When blood sugar level elevates too much, however, the body’s ability to process glucose is obstructed and it stores the extra glucose as fat. This can ultimately lead to worse issues like diabetes, heart disease, or even obesity. For this reason, blood sugar regulation is a crucial component of any comprehensive diet program, as the experts at Diet Doc like Dr. Rao recognize.

According to Dr. Rao, “Diet Doc uses low carb dietary principles along with the Ketogenic diet to facilitate sizable drops in blood sugar, which can allow for fat loss to occur more effectively.” In severe cases, variations of intermittent fasting, or IF, may also be employed in order to “create extended fasting windows which further reduce blood sugar, allowing for fat to get used without storing sugar.” At Diet Doc, the unique dietary needs of each individual are considered in order to maximize efficiency, safety and maximal results. For this reason, all patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

For patients struggling with a low metabolism and excess stored body fat, Diet Doc offers a powerful antioxidant, L-Carnitine, which increases fat metabolism by transferring it to the mitochondria and enhances the body’s ability to release stored body fat. In addition, it stabilizes energy levels, improves recovery after workouts and is beneficial for cardiovascular health. Medical weight loss like L-Carnitine, especially in combination with effective diets like the Ketogenic Diet, has been shown to be helpful in promoting weight loss when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual’s dietary needs.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

