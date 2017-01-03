Diet Doc Recommends Permanent Weight Loss Solutions as Cycle of New Fad Diets Appear This New Year

CHARLESTON, WV–(Marketwired – January 03, 2017) – ‘Tis the season for fad diets and as the New Year dawns, the Boiled Egg Diet is gaining traction across the web as a way to shed those excess holiday pounds. Supporters of the diet claim that consuming only 2-3 hard-boiled eggs coupled with fresh fruit, vegetables and 6-8 glasses of water each day for a period of 2-3 weeks will accelerate an individual’s metabolism and burn fat. The boiled egg diet also calls for no additional sugars, alcohol or salt, resulting in a total weight loss of up to 10-15 pounds.

Technically, the boiled egg diet can indeed cause one to lose a few pounds, but that doesn’t necessarily have anything at all to do with the eggs themselves. Most people tend to lose weight when they up their water intake, especially when combined with fresh fruit or fresh vegetable diets. Eggs do provide much needed protein and some small degree of satiety due to that richness in protein which is intended to keep hunger pangs at bay. Unfortunately however, most diet plans which ask for a dramatic decrease in calories don’t last, as eggs and vegetables may not provide enough in terms of fullness and satisfaction. Dieters who make these sudden changes in their eating habits may not only feel intense hunger, but may also suffer from low-energy, fatigue, irritability and problems with concentration. It is particularly difficult for those who also want to incorporate exercise into their routine because they are burning extra calories, which only exacerbates their hunger. Most fad diets such as this one tend to fail after only a few short days because the dieter’s hunger becomes intense and they’ll ultimately wind up binge eating therefore disrupting or possibly reversing any positive changes in weight that may have occurred.

The best way to support lasting fat loss and keep it off for good is to make permanent, healthy changes in one’s eating habits. Any diet which does not address sustainable weight loss and weight maintenance for as long as possible may lead to a cycle of ongoing weight loss and weight gain. This is not only costly, but frustrating for many who try to lose weight year after year. Doctor supervised weight loss program, Diet Doc has been at the forefront of providing patients with fast and long lasting weight loss results for several decades. Through the development of nutritionally balanced meal planning and prescriptions to curb the appetite and prevent emotional eating once and for all, patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month safely and effectively while also maintaining 800-1200 calorie diets that keep them full and satisfied.

