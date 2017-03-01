Diet Doc Reveals Dangers Of Original hCG Diet And Offers Doctor-Supervised Weight Loss Alternatives

CLARKSBURG, WV–(Marketwired – March 01, 2017) – Losing weight can be a long process and despite the surplus of weight loss programs promising a ‘quick fix,’ weight loss can be emotionally challenging as well. Many individuals struggle with emotional eating or weight regain even after following a weight loss regimen. This makes consistent, long-term weight loss difficult for most people. Fortunately, even modest weight loss (10% or less) makes a significant difference for obese or overweight people. For individuals consistently struggling with long-term weight loss, medical weight loss programs, doctor-supervised and customized weight loss, and nutritional counseling are also available.

The hCG diet involves reducing overall caloric intake and taking low doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) that burns “abnormal” fat located in cells and around organs. hCG is a hormone produced during pregnancy and although it has been historically utilized to “lose weight fast,” it can be very dangerous. The original version of the hCG diet, also known as the Simeons method, is essentially a starvation-based diet that limits daily consumption to 500 calories and unsurprisingly, results in harmful conditions like muscle loss, general weakness, and hair loss. However, since the initiation of the Simeons method, hCG has been applied in less extreme situations.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has a history of discouraging the Simeons method and educating patients about an alternative that involves consuming between 800 to 1250 calories everyday without significantly reducing the rate of weight loss.

The hCG drops available online are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength and individuals considering hCG should consider less harmful approaches. For instance, Diet Doc offers personalized diet planning and various prescription medications in the form of injections and sublingual tablets. Diet Doc also offers unlimited clinical support, direct doctor supervision, and easy-to-follow diet plans that are customized to each patient’s specific health and nutritional needs.

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of promoting rapid weight loss and thereby alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients report losing rapid weight monthly and keeping it off long-term.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

