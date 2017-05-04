Diet Doc Rolls Out Powerful New Lean Aminos Prescription for More Efficient Fat-Burning

CLARKSBURG-WESTON, WV–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) – There are a variety of ways to lose weight, but one of the most overlooked has to be the important role that amino acids, minerals and essential vitamins play in weight loss. Amino acids naturally stimulate the body’s fat-burning hormones and promote fat-oxidation as well as protein synthesis. Supplementing one’s diet with an amino acid called carnitine (or L-Carnitine) has proven to be a powerful weight loss aid due to its ability to metabolize the body’s fatty acids quickly, so rather than storing excess fat, carnitine helps body fat burn more efficiently. Studies show that obese patients are likely to have a carnitine deficiency.

Diet Doc’s experienced medical team has long-since understood the significance of amino acids and have formulated their new prescription, Diet Doc Lean Aminos for their natural, fat burning properties. Diet Doc Lean Aminos is a powerful weight loss combination of vital amino acids and vitamins that work in conjunction for improved fat burning, a higher metabolism, muscle preservation, stable energy levels, and controlled blood sugar. Diet Doc’s exclusive, Lean Aminos prescription puts their patients on the fast track to weight loss by combining L-Carnitine with:

Methionine – An amino acid that quickly dissolves fat.

– An amino acid that quickly dissolves fat. Inositol — A lipotropic that aids metabolic function by eliminating the body’s fat reserves.

— A lipotropic that aids metabolic function by eliminating the body’s fat reserves. Arginine — Arginine enhances physical performance and shortens the span of time needed for muscle recovery. This is key when it comes to speeding up the fat burning process.

Diet Doc Lean Aminos also offer additional b-vitamins that naturally assist the weight loss process by converting carbs into energy, boosting the metabolism and minimizing water retention:

Thiamine (vitamin B1)

Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Pyridoxine (vitamin B6)

Diet Doc Lean Aminos is a safe product that can be used as a long-term dietary supplement to keep the weight off for good. Patients who are using Diet Doc’s prescriptions combined with doctor-supervised meal planning, and customized nutrition plans provided by the nationally-recognized medical weight loss center are currently losing up to 20 pounds per month. For access to this weight loss aid, new patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

