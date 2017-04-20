Diet Doc’s Comprehensive Weight Loss Program Surpasses Military Diet Results

MONTGOMERY, AL–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – The Military Diet claims rapid weight loss results for individuals who have the military-style discipline to adhere to its strict guidelines. The official website says that people can lose up to 10 pounds each week without the help of exercise or supplements. It consists of very low-calorie foods that work together in order to activate weight loss. The Military Diet is an attractive option, given that one only needs to adhere to its low-calorie meal plans for 3 out of 7 days; leaving dieters the option of eating whatever else they want during the other four days.

The Military Diet appeals most to those who want to lose a few quick pounds prior to a vacation or an event. However, the meals themselves aren’t sustainable for long-term weight loss, nor do they provide any health benefits. Its heavy protein, minimal fruit and vegetable servings and freestyle approach to the rest of the week won’t go far towards preventing common diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high-cholesterol, which are becoming growing health crises. Given that the diet is so low in calories, it is essentially a form of fasting that may come with some residual side effects such as low-energy, fatigue, persistent hunger pangs and increased irritability.

If one can discipline themselves enough to follow the Military Diet, why not choose a better diet program that can improve overall health and promote long-term weight maintenance? Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss has helped thousands of patients through comprehensive meal planning and personalized assessments to support optimal health. Diet Doc patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month quickly and safely. Their one-on-one consultations with experienced weight loss doctors and nutritionists provided unlimited support and guidance with your unique needs in mind.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

