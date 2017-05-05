Diet Doc’s New Carb Blocker Prescription Reduces Carb Absorption and Targets Belly Fat

JACKSON, MS–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Low-carb diets have been all the rage for a number of years now as means of losing weight fast, but Diet Doc has developed an exclusive new prescription to combat the hazards of carbohydrate overload. Diet Doc Carb Blocker is designed to reduce body fat and prevent excess weight gain by blocking the absorption of carbohydrates and increasing starch excretion. The Diet Doc Carb Blocker has helped our patients reduce body weight and get rid of stubborn abdominal fat once and for all.

Diet Doc Carb Blocker also offers benefits outside of mere weight loss. It helps to regulate blood sugar and improve diabetic or prediabetic conditions stemming from insulin resistance. For individuals with Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, or other forms of metabolic syndrome, this powerful carb blocker reduces insulin secretion from the pancreas following meals that are high in carbs or starches. In addition, Diet Doc Carb Blocker’s ingredients work similarity to soluble fiber, which can provide protection against colon cancer and alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, chronic constipation, and other digestive ailments.

How does it work?

Diet Doc Carb Blocker’s innovative new formula fights the effects of an enzyme called alpha amylase. This enzyme is what breaks carbohydrates down into fat or sugar within the body. Ingestion of white bean extract on a regular basis fights this alpha-amylase activity to prevent the body from turning excess glucose into body fat. Due to its carbohydrate-blocking benefits, caloric restriction is not required while using Diet Doc Carb Blocker. Diet Doc is a nationally operated medical weight loss center whose decades of research has helped countless patients lose weight safely and quickly. Their team of certified doctors and nutritionists have developed customized meal plans and medication regimens for patients across the U.S.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical weight loss, offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo