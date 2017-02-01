Diet Doc’s New CarbZap Prescription Effectively Blocks Carbohydrates During Meals

CHARLESTON, WV–(Marketwired – February 01, 2017) – Low-carb or ketogenic diets are traditionally great for rapid weight loss, but many who suddenly embark on this style of dieting must often pay a steep price due to common side effects such as fatigue, irritability and low-energy. Not to mention, leaving potatoes and other healthy starches out of the diet in order to lose weight can result in nutritional deficiencies over time. Nationally recognized weight loss program, Diet Doc has formulated a new starch and carbohydrate blocker – CarbZap, a highly effective weight loss aid. CarbZap users can eat meals high in carbs and starches without the fear of excess weight gain or other conditions that come with high carb consumption. This innovative new prescription reduces sugar and carbohydrate absorption by breaking them down and eliminating them from the body before they can be converted into fat by:

Blocking the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars

Increasing starch excretion

Reducing body weight (averaging 4 pounds per month)

Reducing abdominal fat

CarbZap will help you to enjoy the health benefits that come with reduced carb intake such as better regulated blood sugar, and an increased metabolism for faster weight loss. Due to its carbohydrate-blocking benefits, caloric restriction is not necessary for individuals taking CarbZap since most carbs are not converted into fat but are instead excreted from the body. This helps to eliminate the fatigue, incessant hunger, cravings and decreased physical activity that often comes with low-calorie dieting. For those who regularly maintain carb restricted diets, the supplement can be particularly useful to boost the digestion and elimination of carbs during those occasional ‘cheat days’ when taken before carb laden meals.

Contact Diet Doc today for instant access to this powerful weight loss aid. Diet Doc’s CarbZap has been carefully formulated by their own in-house doctors as a great weight loss catalyst on its own, or in conjunction with any one of our medical weight loss plans to help boost results safely and rapidly. Diet Doc’s diet plans are developed according to each patient’s health history to create personalized diet plans to promote quick weight loss, encourage weight management and improve conditions associated with excessive carbohydrate intake.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

