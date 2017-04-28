Dieters Can Eat Carbs Without the Added Pounds, Thanks to Diet Doc’s New CarbZap Formula

SALT LAKE CITY, UT–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – Carbohydrates are often viewed as an enemy of weight loss. Given how effective the South Beach Diet, Atkins diet and keto diet have been for many people, maintaining a low-carb diet has become a popular, go-to way of losing a few pounds. Carbs however, are a necessary aspect of our diet. They provide much needed fuel for energy and muscle growth. Healthier carb-laden food options also carry necessary fiber, vitamins and minerals. Diet Doc, a leader in the medical weight loss industry has created a powerful new prescription that allows dieters to eat carbs without the guilt or added pounds. CarbZap is a starch and carb blocker that excretes excess carbs from the body, rather than converting them into fat. By using CarbZap, caloric restriction is not necessary for weight loss (good news dieters). This helps to eliminate the fatigue, incessant hunger, cravings, and decreased physical activity that plague low-calorie dieting plans.

For those who regularly maintain carb-restricted diets, these carb blocker supplements can be particularly useful to boost the digestion and elimination of carbs during those occasional ‘cheat days’ when taken before carb laden meals. Adding this carb blocker to your diet plan will also allow you to enjoy the many health benefits of low-calorie consumption, such as better regulated blood sugar, metabolic syndrome, and quick weight loss. Diet Doc patients have incorporated our CarbZap carb-blocking pills into their medical weight loss programs with great success. CarbZap reduces body weight at an average of four pounds per month, and helps shrink that hard-to-eliminate abdominal fat that troubles many dieters.

Diet Doc’s CarbZap prescription is carefully formulated in-house to help boost your weight loss results safely and quickly. Before prescribing our CarbZap carb blockers, we review all prior health history to create a personalized medical weight loss plan for fast weight loss, long-term weight management, and negated carbohydrate overload. New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

