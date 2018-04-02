Difference Capital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Difference Capital Financial Inc. (“DCF” or the “Company”) (TSX:DCF) (TSX:DCF.DB), today reports its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

The portfolio produced a gross gain of $5.5 million for the fourth quarter and $4.8 million for the full year 2017, primarily driven by write-ups in U.S. real estate and Thunderbird Entertainment Inc. (“Thunderbird”) investments plus mark-to-market gains on publicly traded positions, partially offset by fair value losses on a few private positions. Also included in, and partially offsetting, the full year gain was an unrealized loss on foreign exchange of $0.8 million.

Net asset value 1 per share as of December 31, 2017 is $7.74. This compares to $7.04 at September 30, 2017, and $7.89 at December 31, 2016.

per share as of December 31, 2017 is $7.74. This compares to $7.04 at September 30, 2017, and $7.89 at December 31, 2016. Net income for the fourth quarter was $4.0 million or $0.69 per share and net loss for 2017 was $1.2 million or $0.20 per share compared to a net loss of $6.2 million or $1.06 per share for fourth quarter of 2016 and a loss of $12.9 million or $2.20 per share for the year 2016.

Cash at the end of December 31, 2017 was approximately $9.3 million.

2018 Dispositions and Cash Resources

As announced on March 28, 2018, the Company sold its indirect stake in the 618 acre undeveloped land known as the Eagle in Rancho Mirage, California for initial gross proceeds of approximately $14.3 million.

The Company also sold its common and preferred shares in Thunderbird in March 2018, generating net proceeds of $5.75 million.

Consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and distributions receivable as at today’s date stand at $26.2 million. This compares to the outstanding maturity value of the Company’s 8% July 31, 2018 unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) of $29.2 million.

(figures are in $000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding) Q4 2017

FY 2017

Q4 2016

FY 2016

Net gain (loss) on investments and marketable securities 5,201 3,202 (4,566 ) (6,639 ) Other income 298 1,611 450 1,541 Total Portfolio Contribution 5,499 4,813 (4,116 ) (5,098 ) Total expenses and financing costs (1,472 ) (5,994 ) (2,128 ) (7,836 ) Net income (loss) 4,027 (1,181 ) (6,244 ) (12,934 ) Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.69 $ (0.20 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (2.20 ) FY 2017

FY 2016

Total assets 77,033 75,649 Total liabilities 31,995 29,421 Net asset value 45,038 46,228 Shares outstanding 5,816,721 5,858,637 Net asset value per share $ 7.74 $ 7.89 Share price $ 3.75 $ 4.15

2017 Review

The Company’s portfolio strategy of investing in later-stage private growth companies was partially predicated on an occasional initial public offering (“IPO”) window opening up to facilitate dispositions. While 2017 saw a better market than 2016 for IPOs in general industries, the number of IPOs in our focus segments of technology and media was very limited. This may be due to prevailing public market conditions, but also the significant availability of private capital that enables growth companies to stay private longer.

Management continues to believe that a number of the Company’s private investments are well positioned for potential liquidity events in the next few years. Several of our investments have attracted significant investment from global investors and are well capitalized to pursue their growth plans.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $1.2 million, or $0.20 per share compared to a net loss of $12.9 million, or $2.20 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company had a net gain on investments of $3.2 million. This gain was comprised of write-ups in the Company’s US real estate investment of $2.5 million, Thunderbird private investment of $0.6 million and mark-to-market gains of about $4.0 million on publicly listed positions, including Mogo Technologies Inc. These gains were offset by fair value losses of about $3.2 million on a few private company investments and an unrealized loss on foreign exchange of $0.8 million. In addition, other income (dividends and coupons) from the portfolio was $1.6 million for the year, resulting in a total portfolio contribution of $4.8 million in 2017.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company had a net gain on investments of $5.2 million. This gain was comprised primarily of write-ups in the Company’s U.S. real estate investment of $3.3 million, Thunderbird private investment of $0.6 million, and mark-to-market gains of about $2.9 million on publicly listed positions, including Mogo Technologies Inc. These gains were offset by fair value losses of about $1.6 million on private company investments. In addition, other income (dividends and coupons) from the portfolio was $0.3 million for the year, resulting in a total portfolio contribution of $5.5 million in the quarter.

Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $6.0 million, compared to $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The significant components of expenses were as follows:

Financing costs for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $3.2 million compared to $3.6 million in 2016, as the Company continued to take steps to reduce its Debentures outstanding.

Compensation expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $1.3 million versus $2.9 million in 2016 as head count was down in 2017, as was the non-cash expense for options issued in 2016.

2018 Outlook

We continue to believe our $67 million portfolio of late stage private and early stage public technology, media and healthcare companies is well positioned for growth and liquidity events. Technology investments like Mogo Technologies, Vision Critical, Vena Solutions, Ethoca, and Hootsuite are all seeing strong growth and are well-funded. Our media investments like Blue Ant Media are well positioned in a rapidly digitizing media market, and our medical device companies like Cardiac Dimensions and Brainscope are well along the path of commercialization.

Debentures

As we look ahead to the remainder of 2018, we are primarily focused on the overall liquidity of the balance sheet. We will continue to seek opportunities to prudently monetize investments and generate cash, and refinance a portion of our debt if necessary, to meet our Debenture repayment obligations. We are not expecting any immediate IPO exits or M&A trade sales from our portfolio, however, secondary sales remain a possibility.

Following the recent sales of our U.S. real estate investment and Thunderbird securities, our consolidated cash, cash equivalents and distributions receivable is currently $26.2 million. We are working towards being in a position to fully pay for all maturing Debentures and anticipate redeeming a significant proportion of the Debentures prior to maturity. The final determination with respect to any such redemptions, the timing, and the amounts thereof, will be made in due course and announced in a dedicated press release at such time.

