Digital Health Company etectRx’s ID-Cap System Chosen For Groundbreaking HIV Medication Adherence Study

GAINESVILLE, FL–(Marketwired – September 20, 2017) – etectRx™, an early stage digital health company, is pleased to announce that its ID-Cap™ system for medication adherence monitoring has been selected for a new study aimed at improving medication adherence in men who have sex with men (MSM) with a history of substance abuse. Dr. Peter Chai, a researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, is the study’s principal investigator. The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health, one of the preeminent LGBT health and HIV research organizations in the world, will oversee participant recruitment and all associated procedures.

The study, which is funded by a grant from Harvard University’s Center for AIDS Research, will seek to test the usability and acceptance of etectRx’s ID-Cap taken with the drug Truvada® (tenofovir/emtricitabine [TDF/FTC]) in PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) therapy. Taken once daily TDF/FTC PrEP, an FDA approved medication, has been shown to prevent new HIV infection in MSM. According to Dr. Chai, among those men highly adherent to PrEP, protection exceeds 90 percent, compared to 44 percent in the general MSM population. This study seeks to understand how adherence to PrEP can be increased across the general MSM population.

The ID-Cap designed by etectRx contains an ingestible sensor that becomes powered by stomach fluid and transmits a unique digital message to a small Reader worn by the patient. The Reader then transmits that message to an App on the patient’s cell phone, which subsequently sends the message to the patient’s clinician. Software operating on the clinician’s server collates the adherence data, and displays it to clinicians for potential behavioral interventions and reinforcement to patients. The sensor then passes through the gastrointestinal tract by normal processes.

“Current measures of adherence are mostly indirect, and direct measures of adherence, such as observed therapy, are often impractical and costly when applied to chronic diseases,” said Dr. Chai. “We look forward to rigorous evaluation of this novel and unobtrusive method to better understand the potential to safely and effectively detect medication non-adherence and determine whether there are more effective methods of enabling a real-time response to medication non-adherence.”

“We are very pleased and honored that Dr. Chai and his team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Fenway have chosen the ID-Cap system to study medication adherence in this critically important therapy,” said Harry Travis, president and CEO of etectRx. “Additionally, the ID-Cap [system's] potential to address many other types of medication adherence problems will allow healthcare providers to tackle the nation’s estimated $300 billion in additional costs stemming from poor medication adherence.”

The ID-Cap is currently only available for use in IRB-approved clinical research and is not for sale in the U.S., pending FDA clearance.

Truvada is a registered trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc.

About etectRx

etectRx is an early-stage digital health company developing an ingestible event marker (the ID-Cap system) which gives clinicians the ability to accurately monitor patient’s medication adherence on a per-dose basis in real time. Located in Gainesville, Fla., the privately held company will support a new level of patient adherence through ingestible capsules embedded with a wireless sensor, which transmits signals to a wearable reader and to a comprehensive smartphone app.

About Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) is a 793-bed nonprofit teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a founding member of Partners HealthCare. BWH has more than 4.2 million annual patient visits and nearly 46,000 inpatient stays, is the largest birthing center in Massachusetts and employs nearly 16,000 people. The Brigham’s medical preeminence dates back to 1832, and today that rich history in clinical care is coupled with its national leadership in patient care, quality improvement and patient safety initiatives, and its dedication to research, innovation, community engagement and educating and training the next generation of health care professionals. Through investigation and discovery conducted at its Brigham Research Institute (BRI), BWH is an international leader in basic, clinical and translational research on human diseases, more than 3,000 researchers, including physician-investigators and renowned biomedical scientists and faculty supported by nearly $666 million in funding. For the last 25 years, BWH ranked second in research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) among independent hospitals. BWH is also home to major landmark epidemiologic population studies, including the Nurses’ and Physicians’ Health Studies and the Women’s Health Initiative as well as the TIMI Study Group, one of the premier cardiovascular clinical trials groups. For more information, resources and to follow us on social media, please visit BWH’s online newsroom.

About the Fenway Institute

Since 1971, Fenway Health has been working to make life healthier for the people in our neighborhood, the LGBT community, people living with HIV/AIDS and the broader population. The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health is an interdisciplinary center for research, training, education and policy development focusing on national and international health issues. Fenway’s Sidney Borum Jr. Health Center cares for youth and young adults ages 12 to 29 who may not feel comfortable going anywhere else, including those who are LGBT or just figuring things out; homeless; struggling with substance use; or living with HIV/AIDS. In 2013, AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts joined the Fenway Health family, allowing both organizations to improve delivery of care and services across the state and beyond.