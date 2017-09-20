Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | DigitalOcean Launches Spaces for Easy, Scalable and Persistent Object Storage DigitalOcean Launches Spaces for Easy, Scalable and Persistent Object Storage DigitalOcean Launches Spaces for Easy, Scalable and Persistent Object Storage RecommendedTrilio Data Named One of Top 20 Most Promising Backup Solution Providers by CIOReview MagazineDigitalOcean Launches Spaces for Easy, Scalable and Persistent Object StorageAlphaserve Technologies Launches AI and Analytics Education for Legal Market