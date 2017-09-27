DigitalRoute’s Lena Nyberg Appointed to Expert Panel Advising Swedish Government on IT

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN–(Marketwired – September 27, 2017) –

DigitalRoute, a leading innovator in Data Integration and Management, has announced that Lena Nyberg, the company’s Senior Vice President, Global Services, has been appointed to a panel of experts, newly formed to advise Swedish central government agencies on IT issues. The prestigious role reflects Nyberg’s expertise and knowledge and her standing in the industry.

The new group will sport six members and twenty government agencies will consult with the expert group in connection with major digitalization and IT related investments. DigitalRoute’s Nyberg is one of five appointed delegates named so far and was part of the first meeting of concerned government agencies and government owned companies last week. The group is led by chancellor Kristina Alsér, member of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and former governor of Kronoberg County.

Lena Nyberg said: “I am proud to be appointed to this panel and to contribute my professional experience to benefit the country. I am also grateful to DigitalRoute for supporting my participation.”

Added Andreas Zartmann, CEO, DigitalRoute: “We are delighted that DigitalRoute experts have been invited to perform such an important role and are confident that, as she does at our company, Lena will make a significant contribution to the panel’s success for the betterment of the country.”

