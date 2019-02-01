Dios Exploration Completed $193,950 Placement

CBJ Newsmakers

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIOS EXPLORATION completed $193,500 non-brokered private placements in January including a last $58,500 closing by issuing a further 900,000 flow-through shares at $0.065 per share. DIOS will use the proceeds to add exploration funds on prospective AU33 gold project and K2 Bousquet-Doyon type input gold targets, Lower Eastmain deformation zone, James Bay, Quebec.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. Finders’ fees of $3,510 were paid to an arm’s-length third party.

This private placement closing was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Marie-Jose Girard, 43-101 QP

President & CEO

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. : (514) 923-9123

www.diosexplo.com