DIOS Exploration Completes Last Closing of $135,450

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIOS EXPLORATION completed a last $135,450 closing of a non-brokered private placement by issuing 2,083,846 flow-through shares at $0.065 per share. DIOS will use these proceeds to add funds to exploration fieldwork and diamond drilling on promising large AU33 gold project and K2 Bousquet-Doyon type input gold targets, Lower Eastmain deformation zone, James Bay, Quebec.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. Finders’ fees of $5,278 were paid to an arm’s-length third party. Two directors participated in the financing by acquiring 453,846 shares.

This private placement closing was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

