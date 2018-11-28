Director Apointment

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kure Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kure”) (NEX: KUR.H) announces that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Nicholas T. Macos as a director, filling the vacancy created last week. Mr. Macos is a Senior Partner at Black Sutherland LLP, and his areas of expertise include liquor licensing, municipal and development law and real estate law. Mr. Macos recently completed a term on the board of the Canada Land Company that manages significant real estate assets for the Government of Canada, including the CN Tower, and is a former Chair (Chief Barker) of Variety Club of Ontario and Variety Village.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure’s shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol “KUR.H”. More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

