DIRTT Announces Record Revenue With 2017 Annual Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT), an interior construction company using technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, today announced its financial results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2017, including record annual revenue of $293.4 million. This news release contains references to Canadian dollars and United States dollars. Canadian dollars are referred to as “$” and United States dollars are referred to as “US$”.

“This an important time for DIRTT, as we move forward from a significant 2017 investment year with a clear path toward profitable growth,” says DIRTT interim CEO Michael Goldstein. “Our fourth quarter and year-end results are evidence that we have invested ahead of the curve to prepare for growth. We are seeing a build of significant projects in 2018, with revenue expectations for the first quarter of 2018 in the range of $78 million to $80 million.”

Selected Highlights

For fiscal year 2017 and the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported:

2017 highlights:

Financial

Revenue increased by $26.4 million, or 9.9% over 2016, to $293.4 million;

Gross profit increased by $6.3 million, or 5.4% over 2016, to $122.5 million. Gross profit % decreased over 2016 from 43.5% to 41.8%;

Adjusted gross profit of $127.7 million. Adjusted gross profit % of 43.5%;

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million, or 5.4%; and

Net loss was $7.4 million, net loss per share was $0.09.

Operational

Increased sales, marketing, and business development staff by 5.6% over 2016 to 114;

Selected for significant new wins including a new 158,000 square foot downtown San Francisco medical office building;

Delivered first significant healthcare project in Kuwait;

Developed a modular code-supported flexible medical gas solution for healthcare applications;

Conducted specialized training at more than 100 events across North America to support our continued growth; and

Launched proprietary multi-user virtual reality app for construction.

DIRTT’s interim chief financial officer, Peter Henry, attributes unusually high expenses in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 to several known factors. “We booked a number of expenses that, while not unexpected, were not anticipated to hit simultaneously,” says Henry. He cites the most significant of these expenses as follows:

$2.2 million relating to the go-forward restructure of DIRTT’s largest trade show, DIRTT Connext, into two separate events;

$2.3 million in severance and associated legal costs, unrelated to the January 2018 management transition; and

$4.3 million for development costs related to DIRTT’s initiatives in timber and residential. Approximately 85% of that cost was allocated to research and development, and marketing expenses, connected to the construction of DIRTT founder Mogens Smed’s primary residence, called Hygge.

“Hygge was a working case study to refine DIRTT’s capabilities in timber and other new solutions, and the home now acts as a regular venue for clients,” says Henry, adding that it’s been the site of more than 180 client events in 2017 and has more than 20 so far in 2018. “The residence is an excellent way to demonstrate DIRTT’s scope of work, both generally and as it relates to the residential design elements that can be used across our market verticals.”

Q4 2017 select highlights:

Revenue decreased by $4.0 million, or 5.1% from Q4 2016, to $74.3 million;

Gross profit decreased by $4.1 million, or 12.2% from Q4 2016, to $29.8 million;

Gross profit % decreased from Q4 2016 from 43.3% to 40.1%;

Adjusted gross profit was $31.5 million and adjusted gross profit % was 42.4%;

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.0) million and adjusted EBITDA % was (1.4%); and

Net loss was $7.3 million and net loss per share was $0.09.

Summary Financial Results

Q4

2017 Q4

2016 Year Ended December 31 2017 2016 ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue 74,337 78,324 293,424 267,030 Gross profit 29,780 33,924 122,544 116,272 Gross profit % 40.1 % 43.3 % 41.8 % 43.5 % Adjusted gross profit (1) 31,522 34,759 127,716 119,450 Adjusted gross profit % (1) 42.4 % 44.4 % 43.5 % 44.7 % Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) 37,553 27,877 128,352 103,602 SG&A % 50.5 % 35.6 % 43.7 % 38.8 % Adjusted SG&A (1) 32,585 23,821 110,921 87,478 Adjusted SG&A % (1) 43.8 % 30.4 % 37.8 % 32.8 % Operating (loss) income (7,773) 6,047 (5,808) 12,670 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (1,025) 11,242 15,880 31,286 Adjusted EBITDA % (1) (1.4) % 14.4 % 5.4 % 11.7 % Income tax (recovery) expense (507) 1,812 1,504 4,852 Net (loss) income (7,316) 4,345 (7,409) 7,284 Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted (0.09) 0.06 (0.09) 0.09 Cash flows provided by operating activities 19,004 6,458 29,107 20,159 Cash flows provided by operating activities (1) before changes in non-cash working capital (2,487) 10,819 11,188 26,394 As at December 31, 2017 2016 Cash and cash equivalents 79,641 93,554 Working capital 79,487 112,590 Long-term debt 12,772 18,760

Note: (1) See “Non-IFRS Measures.”

Revenue

Revenue for Q4 2017 decreased by $4.0 million (5.1%), over Q4 2016. This decrease was primarily due to the weakening of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar. The US dollar (average rate) decreased from 1.3344 in Q4 2016 to 1.2713 in Q4 2017, resulting in a negative impact on overall revenue in the period, as compared to the same quarter in 2016. In addition, autumn 2017 saw an unusual string of record-breaking hurricanes, resulting in a negative impact on overall revenue in Q4 2017.

Revenue for 2017 increased by $26.4 million (9.9%) over 2016. The increase is attributable to a general increase in activity from small and medium-sized projects across a range of industry segments. These segments include technology, which increased from 8% of total revenue in 2016 to 12% in 2017; health care, which increased from 16% of total revenue in 2016 to 17% in 2017; construction which increased from 2% of total revenue in 2016 to 4% in 2017 and government, which increased from 8% of total revenue in 2016 to 10% in 2017. In addition, the Company recorded installations revenue in 2017 of $11.8 million compared with $5.2 million in 2016.

The average US dollar exchange rate decreased from 1.3245 in 2016 to 1.2986 in 2017, resulting in a negative impact on overall revenue in the year, as compared to 2016.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased to $29.8 million in Q4 2017 from $33.9 million in Q4 2016, a decrease of 12.2%. Gross profit % declined to 40.1% from 43.3%. The decrease in gross profit % was due primarily to higher aluminum costs, higher depreciation and amortization expense relating to increased investment in manufacturing-related assets, changes in product/service revenue mix and greater volatility in the timing of monthly production volumes.

Adjusted gross profit decreased to $31.5 million in Q4 2017 from $34.8 million for Q4 2016, a decrease of 9.3%. Adjusted gross profit % declined to 42.4% from 44.4% for the same reasons discussed above with respect to gross profit, excluding the impact from increased depreciation and amortization expense relating to increased investment in manufacturing-related assets.

Gross profit improved to $122.5 million in 2017 from $116.3 million in 2016, an increase of 5.4%. However, gross profit % for 2017 declined from 43.5% to 41.8%. This decrease was due primarily to higher aluminum costs, higher depreciation and amortization expense relating to increased investment in manufacturing-related assets, changes in product/service revenue, greater volatility in the timing of monthly and quarterly production volumes, and an increase in installations revenue, which typically results in lower gross profit than our standard manufacturing process.

Adjusted gross profit for 2017 improved to $127.7 million from $119.5 million in 2016, an increase of 6.9%. However, adjusted gross profit % declined from 44.7% to 43.5%, for the same reasons discussed above with respect to gross profit, excluding the impact from increased depreciation and amortization expense relating to increased investment in manufacturing-related assets.

SG&A

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) as a percentage of revenue increased significantly from 35.6% to 50.5% in Q4 2017 compared with Q4 2016. SG&A expenses increased by $9.7 million, or 34.7%, for Q4 2017 compared with Q4 2016. The increase reflects DIRTT’s accelerated investment in long-term growth initiatives throughout 2017. The significant increases relate to research and development and marketing expense of $3.2 million of which $2.9 million was allocated between research and development and marketing expense with respect to the build of Mogens Smed’s primary residence, named Hygge. Hygge represents a collaborative, shared-risk effort between Mr. Smed and the Company, with Mr. Smed contributing more than $4.1 million to this flagship residential project. A portion of the project costs were expensed as research and development, as the project was used in part as a case study to refine and define DIRTT’s capabilities in timber and residential, which have applications in all vertical markets, and to explore other new materials. The remainder was expensed as marketing, based on the benefit derived from the use of Hygge to showcase DIRTT through client events/tours. Other significant increases relate to the restructuring of DIRTT Connext and the DIRTT Fall Training Camp held in November 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona, of $2.2 million, severance and associated legal costs (unrelated to the recent management changes) of $1.5 million, reorganization costs of $1.5 million due to the recent management changes, general sales and marketing expense of $1.3 million and rent expense of $0.6 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 million and depreciation and amortization expense of non-manufacturing-related assets of $0.4 million.

Adjusted SG&A % increased significantly from 30.4% to 43.8% in Q4 2017 compared with Q4 2016. Adjusted SG&A expenses increased by $8.8 million, or 36.8%, for Q4 2017 compared with Q4 2016. The reason for the increase is the same as discussed above with respect to SG&A, excluding the impact from decreased non-cash depreciation and amortization of non-manufacturing-related assets, decreased stock-based compensation expense incurred in the period and reorganization costs.

SG&A % increased from 38.8% to 43.7% in 2017 compared with 2016. SG&A expenses increased by $24.8 million, or 23.9%, for 2017 compared with 2016. This increase reflects DIRTT’s improved revenue in the period and ongoing investment in long-term growth initiatives. The most significant changes can be attributed directly to sales related efforts as salaries and commissions increased by $8.7 million. These costs reflect the addition of personnel to generate and support higher business volumes, and commissions on the higher revenues attained in the period. Other significant increases include research and development and marketing expenses of $4.3 million relating to timber and residential applications, general sales and marketing expense of $4.3 million, severance and related legal costs (unrelated to the recent management changes) of $2.3 million, restructuring of DIRTT Connext and the DIRTT Fall Training Camp events of $2.2 million, reorganization costs of $1.5 million due to the recent management changes, and rent expense of $1.5 million. The remainder of the increase is related to depreciation and amortization expense of non-manufacturing-related assets of $0.4 million, other operating items of $0.2 million and partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $0.6 million.

Adjusted SG&A % increased from 32.8% to 37.8% in 2017 compared with 2016. Adjusted SG&A expenses increased by $23.4 million, or 26.8%, for 2017 compared with 2016. The reason for the increase is the same as discussed above with respect to SG&A, excluding the impact from increased non-cash depreciation and amortization of non-manufacturing-related assets and stock-based compensation expense in the year and reorganization costs.

The impact of the weakening US dollar to Canadian dollar average exchange rates during Q4 and the year compared to the prior periods in 2016 partially reduced the overall increase in SG&A and Adjusted SG&A expenses across the organization, as certain of these SG&A expenditures are denominated in US dollars.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $12.3 million, or 109.1%, for Q4 2017 compared with Q4 2016. Adjusted EBITDA % for Q4 2017 declined significantly from 14.4% in Q4 2016 to (1.4%). The dollar decrease was primarily due to lower adjusted gross profit of $3.2 million, higher adjusted SG&A expenses of $8.8 million and an increase in foreign exchange loss of $0.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $15.4 million, or 49.2%, for 2017 compared with 2016. Adjusted EBITDA % for 2017 weakened from 11.7% in 2016 to 5.4%. The decrease in 2017 was mainly due to higher adjusted SG&A expenses of $23.4 million and an increase in foreign exchange loss of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher adjusted gross profit of $8.3 million.

Outlook

Following the management changes on January 2, 2018, the Company has intensified its focus on profitable growth. Changes to the business and business processes have been put in motion and continue to be implemented to (1) strengthen financial controls, (2) increase accountability, (3) and upgrade planning.

“We are working with management to strengthen our foundation for profitable growth,” says Goldstein. “Our focus moving forward will be a continued emphasis on growth, while building out this foundation of fiscal discipline.”

Near-term growth is strong, Q1 2018 revenue is targeted to be in the $78 million to $80 million range;

The Company is targeting its full year Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) in the 13% – 15% range consistent with demonstrated revenue trends;

The leadership team is working diligently to support and deliver on DIRTT’s performance to customers, partners, employees, and shareholders;

We implemented shareholder engagement initiatives and continue to integrate shareholder feedback into our business plans; and

Searches for a permanent CEO and CFO are underway with the participation of management.

The Company received a strategic planning document on March 19, 2018 and we will review its content in due course.

Requisition of Meeting

As announced March 21, 2018 by Iron Compass LLC and Iron Compass GP, LLC, the Company has received a requisition from such shareholders for a shareholders’ meeting to be held to vote on various proposals. DIRTT’s board is reviewing the requisition and will respond within the 21-day period required under applicable law.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2017, we had $79.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $93.6 million at December 31, 2016.

At December 31, 2017, we also had access to an undrawn US$18.0 million revolving credit facility.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit %, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A %, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA % and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital are non-IFRS measures. Non-IFRS measures do not have a standard meaning as prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented and calculated by other companies. DIRTT believes the non-IFRS measures are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing DIRTT’s business. The non-IFRS measures should not be considered as the sole measure of the Company’s performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of its financial statements. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures as well as the rationale for management’s use of such measures, see the Company management’s discussion and analysis for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2017, available at http://www.sedar.com .

Conference Call Details

A conference call and webcast for the investment community is scheduled for Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET (7 a.m. MT) to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results in greater detail. The call and webcast will be hosted by DIRTT interim president and CEO Michael Goldstein, and interim chief financial officer Peter Henry.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial +1 877.479.7708 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. In addition, a live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gig3eqb4. An updated investor presentation will also be posted to the Company’s website.

Investors are invited to submit questions by email before and during the conference call. Please send them to ir@dirtt.net.

A replay of the conference call will be available at +1 855.859.2056 by entering the passcode 2475607, from noon (ET) Thursday, March 22, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. (ET) Thursday, March 29, 2018 at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gig3eqb4 or on DIRTT’s website at www.dirtt.net/company/investor.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company’s customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT’s precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction.

DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT’s team supports nearly 100 Partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.” For more information visit www.dirtt.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information and statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws and the Company hereby cautions investors about important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected in any Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “projection” and “outlook”), are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such Forward-Looking Information.

In particular and without limitation, this news release contains Forward-Looking Information pertaining to the following: comments with respect to the Company’s revenue, objectives and priorities for 2018 and beyond; project timetables; its growth strategies and opportunities; its ability to meet working capital requirements and financial obligations; use and deployment of the Company’s capital; and its outlook for its operations and the Canadian, US and international economies, and in particular, the US and Canadian construction industry.

With respect to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding the Company, among other things:

its ability to manage its growth;

competition in its industry;

its ability to enhance current products and develop and introduce new products;

its ability to obtain components and products from suppliers on a timely basis and on favorable terms;

its ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner;

the regulatory framework governing taxes in Canada and the US and any other jurisdictions in which the Company currently or may conduct its business in the future;

future development plans for its assets unfolding as currently envisioned;

future capital expenditures to be made by the Company;

future sources of funding for its capital program;

the impact of increasing competition on the Company; and

its success in identifying risks to its business and managing the risks mentioned below.

The Company’s actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in the Forward-Looking Information as a result of the risks normally encountered in its industry such as:

Since actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in the Forward-Looking Information provided by or on behalf of the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on any such Forward- Looking Information.

DIRTT cautions that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Further, Forward-Looking Information is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward-Looking Information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for DIRTT’s management to predict all of these factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in Forward-Looking Information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. In addition, this news release may contain Forward-Looking Information attributed to third party industry sources.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017, all of which are available at http://www.sedar.com.

Market and Industry Data

Certain market and industry data contained in this news release is based upon information from government or other third-party publications, reports and websites or based on estimates derived from such publications, reports and websites. Government and other third-party publications and reports do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of their information. While the Company believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey.

