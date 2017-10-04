Discover Battery Appoints New Director – Product & Business Development (Advanced Energy Systems)

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – October 04, 2017) – Discover Battery announced that David Norman has joined the team to further develop the company’s growing solar storage business, introduce Discover’s Advanced Energy Systems (AES) to leading energy storage resellers and to expand Discover’s solar market footprint globally.

David comes to Discover with a wealth of experience within the solar industry, having spent the last 17 years at Schneider Electric and Xantrex Technology in global roles leading Product Management and Commercial organizations. Joining for the launch of Discover’s new AES LiFePO4 energy storage offer, specifically designed for use in off-grid, micro-grid and telecom tower applications, he will leverage his strong relationships and applications background to grow product awareness.

David joins Discover as Director – Product & Business Development (AES) and will be first tasked with helping to access the North American solar resale channel, promoting Discover’s recently launched AES LiFePO4 offer. “I am excited to start this new challenge with Discover and look forward to working with the team to expand their already extensive product and customer base into the solar industry. I am fortunate to be joining such a well-established company and one that prides itself on producing quality products while retaining the agility needed to meet the changing technology and economic requirements of this unique and challenging market,” David added.

“We are extremely happy to welcome David into our organization,” said Darwin Sauer, Discover’s President. “His experience and knowledge enables Discover to continue its expansion into the energy storage & renewable markets. A person of his caliber does not come available every day, so we are excited to have him onboard. I’m confident that David will play a key role in developing and implementing high quality programs to meet our client’s energy storage needs.”

About Discover Battery. Discover Battery works with the world’s leading manufacturers and users of Motive Equipment, Stationary Power and Renewable Energy Systems to supply advances in battery technology. The power of insight, combined with extensive market knowledge, drives innovation and optimization of battery technologies for worldwide distribution through trusted partners. Discover drives ingenuity in Lead Acid and Advanced Energy (Lithium) Solutions, working to eliminate user related issues, reduce maintenance costs, and provide measurable productivity and performance gains.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9C_6wTusgs

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmegvX1_Mm8