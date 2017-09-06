Discovery Metals Solidifies Management Team With Addition of Peter Drobeck as VP Exploration

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 6, 2017) - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:DSV) (“Discovery Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Drobeck, P.Geo., as Vice-President of Exploration. Mr. Drobeck is an exploration geologist with over 35 years’ experience working in all phases of exploration from grassroots discoveries, to brownfields and mine exploration. He has also led substantial business development programs. Most recently Mr. Drobeck served as Consulting Geologist for Sibanye-Stillwater, directing exploration programs at the Altar project in Argentina. He has also recently served as Founder and President of Puno Gold Corporation, a Peruvian gold-copper explorer, which was acquired by Miramont Resources Corp. in 2017.

During his career Mr. Drobeck also served as: Director of New Exploration Projects at Silver Standard Resources Inc.; Senior Vice-President of Exploration & Business Development at AuRico Gold Inc.; Vice-President of Exploration of international private gold exploration company Electrum USA Ltd.; Senior District Geologist, Chile, at Newcrest Resources Ltd.; Senior Geologist, Mexico, at Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corp.; District Geologist, Northwest USA, at Homestake Mining Company; and Senior Geologist, Mexico, at Compañia Fresnillo S.A. de C.V. Mr. Drobeck has led and been part of several discoveries over his career, including deposits such as Filo del Sol in Chile and Argentina, Casphiche in Chile, and Pinos Altos in Mexico. Mr. Drobeck has a B.Sc. in Geology from State University College (New York), an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the Colorado School of Mines, and is a Registered Professional Geologist (Arizona).

Taj Singh, Discovery Metals’ President and CEO stated: “We are thrilled to have Peter joining the management team. He has spent most of his career in Mexico and South America and has considerable experience developing exploration programs and directing large in-country teams. Peter has been part of and led several significant discoveries over his career. He will be a key asset to the Company as we look to rapidly advance on our portfolio of highly prospective and underexplored properties in northern Coahuila State.”

Discovery Metals (TSX VENTURE:DSV) is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polumetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 300,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of seven key properties, all with outcropping high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world class Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) belt that stretches from SE Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with over 4,000 m of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been carried out on the properties.

