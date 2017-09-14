Discovery Minerals Ltd – Update September, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – Discovery Minerals Ltd. (OTC PINK: DSCR)

Discovery Minerals Ltd has received & accepted the resignation of Mr Michael B Silver of London, UK as of today’s date. The Board of Directors of Discovery Minerals thanks Mr Silver for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Discovery Minerals Ltd has today engaged Mr Chris Flannery, an SEC securities attorney who will guide and assist the Company in their compliance reporting and filings to FINRA and the various regulatory bodies.

Discovery Minerals Ltd has reached a satisfactory level of negotiations with the owner of an established gold orebody in the Mongolian region and has engaged appropriate technical personnel in conjunction with a knowledgeable Investment Banking firm, to produce a preliminary Feasibility Report.

About Discovery Minerals Ltd:

Discovery Minerals Ltd., (OTC PINK: DSCR) is an acquisition and development company that targets natural resource properties and cutting edge technology opportunities through its subsidiaries. The Board of Directors has determined that these activities be continued with an emphasis on early positive cashflow from any projects undertaken.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.