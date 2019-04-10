Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Discovery Significantly Increases Anomalous Area at Minerva Project and Returns Surface Samples With Values Up to 997 g/t Silver, 30.9% Zinc, and 12.8% Lead Discovery Significantly Increases Anomalous Area at Minerva Project and Returns Surface Samples With Values Up to 997 g/t Silver, 30.9% Zinc, and 12.8% Lead CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMajor New Housing Development Launches Just Outside Guelph, Cambridge and Kitchener-WaterlooMajor New Housing Development Launches Just Outside Guelph, Cambridge and Kitchener-WaterlooNexOptic’s Reimagined Binoculars, DoubleTake™, Wins Edison Gold Award