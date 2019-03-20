Disney Buys Fox Entertainment for $71B

CBJ — The much talked about Disney media acquisition of Fox’s entertainment business has now been finalized in a transaction worth $71 billion.

Iconic movies and television shows such as Star Wars, Cinderella, Dr. Strange and The Simpsons are now owned by one corporate entity.

The acquisition paves the way for Disney to unveil its online streaming service, Disney Plus, expected to launch this fall. However, it will also likely lead to layoffs in the thousands, due to a great deal of redundancy in skills and jobs undertaken at both Fox and Disney with respect to film-production staff members.

By making this bold — and expensive — move, Disney hopes to be able to compete with such technology giants as Amazon and Netflix.

Cable and telecom companies have been buying the companies that make TV shows and movies to compete in a changing media landscape. Although internet providers like AT&T and Comcast directly control their customers’ access to the internet in a way that Amazon, YouTube and Netflix do not, they still face threats as those streaming services gain in popularity.

AT&T bought Time Warner last year for $81 billion and has already launched its own streaming service, Watch TV, with Time Warner channels such as TBS and TNT, among other networks, for $15 a month.

Fox Corp., which still owns 21st Century Fox, retains ownership of such things as Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting.

