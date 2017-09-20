Diverse Line-up of International Thought Leaders to set the direction for the future of retail in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 20, 2017) – Retail Congress Asia Pacific will be held from 10 to 11 October 2017 at the Kerry Hotel in Hong Kong. Over 50 world-class retail industry leaders, representing leading organisations from all over the world, are invited to present their perspectives, key learnings, challenges and actionable ideas, when facing unprecedented change brought by digitalisation.

“Reshaping retail in Asia Pacific: Transform and prosper”

Under the theme “Reshaping retail in Asia Pacific: Transform and prosper,” this year’s Retail Congress Asia Pacific will spotlight the dynamic Asian retail landscape and its opportunities. The Congress is expected to provide actionable ideas and insights for rapidly evolving retail industry. Dr Jimmy Chiang, Associate Director-General, Invest Hong Kong, will deliver a speech about Hong Kong’s retail landscape.

Asia Pacific and China opportunities

Consumers in China and in many of the fast growing Asian markets are seizing on new channels and new technologies to reshape the retail landscape of the future. Guru Gowrappan, Alibaba Group’s Global Managing Director, will give a keynote address on the first day of Retail Congress Asia Pacific. He will share his views on the outlook for Asia Pacific and China market at the fast-moving ‘New Retail’ age.

In addition, elite speakers will share their perspectives on winning better access to the market, including the lucrative Chinese market, and to discuss how to connect millennial consumers. Speakers will include Sarah Mathews, Chairperson, Pacific Asia Travel Association and Head of Destination Marketing Asia Pacific, TripAdvisor Lucy Wu Ruiling, Vice Secretary-General, China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA); Dustin Jones, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Macy’s China Limited; Joel Palix, CEO, Feelunique; Sasha Tan, Founder, Favful; Saemin Ahn, Managing Partner, Rakuten Ventures and Horace Lam, General Manager, UberEATS.

Dialogue with retailers

Retailing across the region faces unprecedented change brought about by the rapid adoption by consumers of digital and mobile channels at a speed and scale not seen anywhere else in the world. This is forcing retailers to reassess the mix of on and offline, the role and number of stores and the increasing levels of investment that needs to be made in new technologies. Retailers have no choice but to transform in order to prosper and it has to happen at speed.

Speakers will include Udai Kunzru, President, Asia Pacific, Dyson; Michele Molon, Executive Vice President Omnichannel and Commercial Operations and Member of the Management Board, Swarovski; Edith Chen, CEO, Asia Pacific, Brooks Brothers; Rebecca Chan, Vice President, Shell Retail; John Elliott, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, TOMS; Suzanne Santos, Chief Customer Officer, Aesop; Sylvain Michel, Vice President Customer Experience, Lane Crawford.

Extended speaker line-up:

The line-up of retail leaders speaking at the Retail Congress Asia Pacific 2017 also includes:

Rajeev Krishnan, Managing Director and CEO, SPAR India/Max Hypermarkets – Landmark Group

Vincenzo Carrieri, Regional Director, Asia Pacific, CANALI

Annie Tse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TSL Jewellery

Erhan Akdoğan, Retail Development Director, Arcelik

Nati Harpaz, CEO, Catch Group

Torben Paulin, CEO, BoConcept

David Sheekey, Retail Planning Director APAC, TXT Retail

Jane Tanner, Vice President Merchandise Business Planning and Transformation, DFS Group

Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO, dunnhumby

Daniel Hagos, Regional Client Success Director, Emarsys

Geneva Vanderzeil, Founder, a pair & a spare

Yusuke Saito, Co-Founder and CEO, Empag

Duri Granziol, Co-CEO – Indonesia, Lazada

Annemiek Ballesty, Vice President – Greater China, Fossil Group Benoit Lavaud, Group Digital Director, Bluebell Group

Vicente Castellano, Board Member, Hackett London and Operating Partner, Oakley Capital Olivier Dauchez, Founder and CEO, D’AUCHEL

Juliette Gimenez, Co-Founder and CEO, Goxip

Nhi Nguyen, Head of Modern Trade Department, Suntory PepsiCo Beverage Vietnam

Gordon McKie, Group CEO, Cashmaster

Phillip Nguyen, Vice President – Business Development, Imex Pan Pacific Group

Dan Mejia, Head of Communications and Press, H&M Philippines

Brian Lo, General Manager, Deliveroo

Lawrence Cao, Head of Asia Pacific, ofo

Alessandro Medi, Region Director, South East Asia, Sunglass Hut – Luxottica

Alexander van Kemenade, Head of Consulting – Asia, The Economist Intelligence Unit

Kiril Popov, Senior Analyst, Fung Global Retail and Technology

Launched in 2011, Retail Congress Asia Pacific is regarded as the premier annual event in Asia for international retailers and professionals. The upcoming congress will be its 7th edition. The Congress offers an exceptional learning experience for professionals in retail industry. Two days of inspiration, insights and market solutions will provide the knowledge and skills to shape the new era of retailing.

About Retail Congress Asia Pacific

Retail Congress Asia Pacific is the premier information and networking event for retail leaders in the region. Returning to Hong Kong for the first time since its launch in 2011, the 2017 Retail Congress Asia Pacific will engage more than 300 senior members who will play an active role in depicting a fresh direction for the retail market. CEOs and directors, innovation drivers and new industry disruptors are encouraged to market their knowledge and expertise.