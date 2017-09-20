Diverse Line-up of International Thought Leaders to set the direction for the future of retail in Asia-Pacific
HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 20, 2017) – Retail Congress Asia Pacific will be held from 10 to 11 October 2017 at the Kerry Hotel in Hong Kong. Over 50 world-class retail industry leaders, representing leading organisations from all over the world, are invited to present their perspectives, key learnings, challenges and actionable ideas, when facing unprecedented change brought by digitalisation.
“Reshaping retail in Asia Pacific: Transform and prosper”
Under the theme “Reshaping retail in Asia Pacific: Transform and prosper,” this year’s Retail Congress Asia Pacific will spotlight the dynamic Asian retail landscape and its opportunities. The Congress is expected to provide actionable ideas and insights for rapidly evolving retail industry. Dr Jimmy Chiang, Associate Director-General, Invest Hong Kong, will deliver a speech about Hong Kong’s retail landscape.
Asia Pacific and China opportunities
Consumers in China and in many of the fast growing Asian markets are seizing on new channels and new technologies to reshape the retail landscape of the future. Guru Gowrappan, Alibaba Group’s Global Managing Director, will give a keynote address on the first day of Retail Congress Asia Pacific. He will share his views on the outlook for Asia Pacific and China market at the fast-moving ‘New Retail’ age.
In addition, elite speakers will share their perspectives on winning better access to the market, including the lucrative Chinese market, and to discuss how to connect millennial consumers. Speakers will include Sarah Mathews, Chairperson, Pacific Asia Travel Association and Head of Destination Marketing Asia Pacific, TripAdvisor Lucy Wu Ruiling, Vice Secretary-General, China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA); Dustin Jones, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Macy’s China Limited; Joel Palix, CEO, Feelunique; Sasha Tan, Founder, Favful; Saemin Ahn, Managing Partner, Rakuten Ventures and Horace Lam, General Manager, UberEATS.
Dialogue with retailers
Retailing across the region faces unprecedented change brought about by the rapid adoption by consumers of digital and mobile channels at a speed and scale not seen anywhere else in the world. This is forcing retailers to reassess the mix of on and offline, the role and number of stores and the increasing levels of investment that needs to be made in new technologies. Retailers have no choice but to transform in order to prosper and it has to happen at speed.
Speakers will include Udai Kunzru, President, Asia Pacific, Dyson; Michele Molon, Executive Vice President Omnichannel and Commercial Operations and Member of the Management Board, Swarovski; Edith Chen, CEO, Asia Pacific, Brooks Brothers; Rebecca Chan, Vice President, Shell Retail; John Elliott, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, TOMS; Suzanne Santos, Chief Customer Officer, Aesop; Sylvain Michel, Vice President Customer Experience, Lane Crawford.
Extended speaker line-up:
The line-up of retail leaders speaking at the Retail Congress Asia Pacific 2017 also includes:
- Rajeev Krishnan, Managing Director and CEO, SPAR India/Max Hypermarkets – Landmark Group
- Vincenzo Carrieri, Regional Director, Asia Pacific, CANALI
- Annie Tse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TSL Jewellery
- Erhan Akdoğan, Retail Development Director, Arcelik
- Nati Harpaz, CEO, Catch Group
- Torben Paulin, CEO, BoConcept
- David Sheekey, Retail Planning Director APAC, TXT Retail
- Jane Tanner, Vice President Merchandise Business Planning and Transformation, DFS Group
- Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO, dunnhumby
- Daniel Hagos, Regional Client Success Director, Emarsys
- Geneva Vanderzeil, Founder, a pair & a spare
- Yusuke Saito, Co-Founder and CEO, Empag
- Duri Granziol, Co-CEO – Indonesia, Lazada
- Annemiek Ballesty, Vice President – Greater China, Fossil Group Benoit Lavaud, Group Digital Director, Bluebell Group
- Vicente Castellano, Board Member, Hackett London and Operating Partner, Oakley Capital Olivier Dauchez, Founder and CEO, D’AUCHEL
- Juliette Gimenez, Co-Founder and CEO, Goxip
- Nhi Nguyen, Head of Modern Trade Department, Suntory PepsiCo Beverage Vietnam
- Gordon McKie, Group CEO, Cashmaster
- Phillip Nguyen, Vice President – Business Development, Imex Pan Pacific Group
- Dan Mejia, Head of Communications and Press, H&M Philippines
- Brian Lo, General Manager, Deliveroo
- Lawrence Cao, Head of Asia Pacific, ofo
- Alessandro Medi, Region Director, South East Asia, Sunglass Hut – Luxottica
- Alexander van Kemenade, Head of Consulting – Asia, The Economist Intelligence Unit
- Kiril Popov, Senior Analyst, Fung Global Retail and Technology
Launched in 2011, Retail Congress Asia Pacific is regarded as the premier annual event in Asia for international retailers and professionals. The upcoming congress will be its 7th edition. The Congress offers an exceptional learning experience for professionals in retail industry. Two days of inspiration, insights and market solutions will provide the knowledge and skills to shape the new era of retailing.
For the latest programme and speakers list, please visit:
https://www.retailcongressasia.com/.
Remarks: 1.) To arrange media interviews with the conference speakers, please contact team@11kconsulting.com on or before 9 October (Monday).
2.) Media may register for Retail Congress Asia Pacific on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.
About Retail Congress Asia Pacific
Retail Congress Asia Pacific is the premier information and networking event for retail leaders in the region. Returning to Hong Kong for the first time since its launch in 2011, the 2017 Retail Congress Asia Pacific will engage more than 300 senior members who will play an active role in depicting a fresh direction for the retail market. CEOs and directors, innovation drivers and new industry disruptors are encouraged to market their knowledge and expertise.
This press release is distributed by 11K Consulting on behalf of Retail Congress Asia Pacific. For media enquiries and more information, please contact:
11K Consulting Limited
Alice Au-Yeung
Tel: +852 2787 0220
Fax: +852 3017 0320
E-mail: Email Contact
Sally Maier-Yip
Tel: +44 7841377018
Fax: +852 3017 0320
E-mail: Email Contact