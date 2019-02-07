Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Preliminary Q4 2018 Results for Mr. Lube, AIR MILES and Sutton

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce preliminary results for Mr. Lube, AIR MILES® and Sutton for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (“Q4 2018”).

Mr. Lube Fourth Quarter Results

Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership (“Mr. Lube”) generated same-store-sales-growth (“SSSG”) of 3.0% for the Mr. Lube stores in the royalty pool for Q4 2018, compared to SSSG of 5.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2017 (“Q4 2017”). Mr. Lube generated SSSG of 3.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to SSSG of 4.4% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Mr. Lube’s SSSG was driven by continued strong store-level execution, but was also negatively impacted by unseasonably warm weather in December, across Canada.

DIV expects to report that aggregate royalty income and management fees of $4.1 million were generated from Mr. Lube in Q4 2018, an increase of $0.4 million from Q4 2017. The increase in royalty income is a result of a combination of positive SSSG, the increase in the Mr. Lube royalty rate that came into effect on May 1, 2018 and the net addition of one additional Mr. Lube location to the Mr. Lube Royalty pool on May 1, 2018.

AIR MILES ® Fourth Quarter Results

Alliance Data Systems Inc. (“ADS”) issued a news release earlier today announcing that AIR MILES® reward miles issued decreased by 4.7% in Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017, and were flat for the 2018 year, due to certain promotional activity being pushed by sponsors from Q4 2018 to the first quarter of 2019. In addition, ADS is forecasting single digit growth in 2019 for its non-card business, of which AIR MILES® represents a significant component.

DIV expects to report that royalty income of $2.1 million was generated from the AIR MILES® licenses in Q4 2018, a decrease of $0.1 million from Q4 2017. DIV’s royalty payment under the AIR MILES® licenses is derived from several AIR MILES® metrics in addition to AIR MILES® reward miles issued, which other metrics include AIR MILES® reward miles redeemed, service revenue, commissions and promotional items. Accordingly, quarterly variations in these metrics collectively affect DIV’s royalty income under the AIR MILES® licenses.

Sutton Fourth Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income and management fees of $1.0 million were generated from Sutton in Q4 2018, representing a 2% increase over Q4 2017.

Fourth Quarter Commentary

Sean Morrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of DIV stated, “Mr. Lube, our largest royalty, has delivered its 19th consecutive year of positive SSSG, while Sutton’s royalty continues to grow at 2% per year. While we are disappointed in the Q4 results for Air Miles, we understand the timing of promotional activities by sponsors can impact quarterly results. Certain fourth quarter promotions were pushed to Q1 2019 and we are encouraged by ADS’ forecast for continued growth in 2019.” Mr. Morrison continued, “DIV’s potential transaction pipeline is very active with opportunities of various sizes and in various industries. At this time, we are focussed on smaller opportunities to deploy the capital on our balance sheet accretively.”

The financial information contained in this news release is preliminary, is based upon the estimates and assumptions of the respective management of DIV, Mr. Lube and Sutton, as applicable, has not yet been approved by their respective Audit Committees or Boards of Directors, and has not been subject to a review by their respective auditors. The final Q4 2018 financial results could differ materially from the above preliminary financial information.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube and AIR MILES® trademarks in Canada. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada with over 200 offices across Canada. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada with 177 locations across Canada and over $235 million of annual system sales. AIR MILES® is Canada’s largest coalition loyalty program with over 200 leading brand-name sponsors; approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participate in the AIR MILES® Program.

DIV expects to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV expects to pay a predictable and stable dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend as cash flow per share increases allow.

