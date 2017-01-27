Dividend 15 Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 27, 2017) - Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight marketing of up to 3,056,000 Preferred Shares and up to 3,056,000 Class A Shares of the Company. The total proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $64.0 million.

The offering is being co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., and also includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The sales period of the overnight offering has now ended.

The Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% and the Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A Share to yield 10.96%. The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on January 26, 2017 was $10.40 and $11.26, respectively.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:

Bank of Montreal Enbridge Inc. TELUS Corporation The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corp. Thomson-Reuters Corporation BCE Inc. National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation CI Financial Corp. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corporation

The Company’s investment objectives are:

Preferred Shares:

to provide holders of the Preferred Shares with fixed, cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of 5.25% annually; and on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2019 (subject to further 5 year extensions thereafter), to pay the holders of the Preferred Shares $10.00 per Preferred Share.

Class A Shares:

to provide holders of the Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends currently targeted to be $0.10 per share; and on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2019 (subject to further 5 year extensions thereafter) to pay holders of Class A Shares at least the original issue price of those shares.

The Company will today file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, containing important information relating to the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. The amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the underwriters listed above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.