DMG Announces Resignation of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG”or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company, announces that it has not been able to file the Company’s annual audited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2018 (the “Required Filings”) by the filing deadline of January 28, 2019 and, as such, is in default under applicable securities legislation.

MNP LLP resigned as the auditor (the “Auditor”). The British Columbia Securities Commission can impose a cease trade order that all trading in securities of the Company cease for such period of time as the Principal Regulator may deem appropriate.

During this time period, the Company would like to assure its shareholders, partners, customers, and employees that while the board of directors will be focused on appointing a new auditor to ensure timely filing of the Required Filings, it will continue to operate in the normal course of business.

The Company’s Required Filings will be made as soon as the board of directors has approved the financial statements and its new auditors have delivered their final audit report.

Auditor Resignation

On January 28, 2019, the Company’s auditor resigned. In a follow-up discussion on January 28, 2019, the Company requested that the Auditor provide the Company with sufficient detail surrounding its resignation. On January 30, 2019, the Company received additional details relating to the reasons behind the resignation. The auditor resigned due to receiving inconsistent information regarding operations and disclosures which caused them some concern and therefore they were unable to continue with the audit. The filings required under Section 4.11(5) of National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), will be made publicly available at www.sedar.com in accordance with Section 4.11(5) of NI 51-102.

The Auditor had advised the Company that there is a “reportable event” with respect to “unresolved issues”, as such terms are defined in NI 51-102 in connection with their resignation. The Company disagrees with some of the reasons for the unresolved issues, reasons for the resignation and facts presented by the Auditor. However, the Company acknowledges that it no longer has the working relationship with the Auditor required to complete the audit in a timely manner and so the resignation by the Auditor has been approved by the Board.

As a result of the resignation, the Company regrets that it has not filed the Required Filings for the period ended September 30, 2018 which were due on January 28, 2019. The Company will continue to provide regular updates to its shareholders and the regulators with respect to when such financial statements will be made available. The Company is currently in discussions with several audit firms and an update will be provided if and when new auditors are retained.

The Company also announces Danny Yang has resigned as a director of the Company but will remain DMG’s Chief Technology Officer.

