DMG Provides Auditor Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain company, announces that a number of well-respected audit firms have expressed interest in becoming DMG’s auditor, and the Company is currently evaluating which firm will provide the best services to the Company.

The cryptocurrency and blockchain industry is relatively new and truly unique, and auditors are continually learning and developing best practices for this industry. We intend to announce that we have retained a new auditor shortly, based on our ongoing discussions and feedback from these audit firms.

DMG’s CEO Dan Reitzik commented, “Blockchain and cryptocurrency mining is new for many auditors. Whilst DMG is a diversified company with data analytics and forensics software products, our hosting operations are also one of the largest in North America. We are proud of the work we do to support regulators, law enforcement, consumers and industry partners to provide better transparency and education related to blockchain, cryptocurrency and other leading digital technologies.”

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. is a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG, with its Blockseer division located in Silicon Valley, intends to be the global leader in industrial scale crypto mine hosting – Mining as a Service (MaaS), crypto mining, blockchain forensics/analytics, and blockchain platform development.

