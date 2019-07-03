Dollarama Acquires Business Interests in Latin America

CBJ — Retail chain Dollarama has signed a deal to buy a 50.1% stake in Latin American retailer Dollarcity, which operates stores in Colombia, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Financial numbers still need to be finalized but the Montreal-based retailer estimates the purchase price in a range from US$85 million to US$95 million based on figures provided by Dollarcity executive management.

Dollarama will make a US$40-million payment upon closing the deal — expected to happen in August — and settle the balance in the third quarter of its 2021 financial year.

