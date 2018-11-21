Dollarama Issues Toy Recall

CBJ — Dollarama has recalled a Chinese-made toy containing excessive levels of a chemical used in plastic that is a risk to human health. It’s the second such recall after recalling 5000,000 “skip balls” in August and had been sold in the store dating back six years.

Health Canada says the the discount retailer has recalled more than 52,000 Montoy doll and toy furniture sets sold between October of 2017 and October of this year.

There have been no reports of injury, but Health Canada says the plastic toy contains levels of phthalates that exceed the allowable limit and may pose a chemical hazard.

The chemicals formerly known as PVCs were restricted in 2010 after studies suggested that children who suck or chew on toys containing them for extended periods may suffer reproductive and developmental abnormalities.

@CanBizJournal