Don Moody Recognized Among Most Influential in Dental Industry as Waller Expands its Dental and DSO Legal Practice

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – Feb 1, 2017) – Don Moody, a partner with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, was recently named one of The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry for 2017 by dental lifestyle magazine Incisal Edge. The publication highlighted Moody’s long-standing role in the dental support organization (DSO) industry and his representation of some of the industry’s leading companies and private equity investors. He is the only attorney featured in the list.

Moody leads Waller’s nationally recognized dental and DSO legal practice, and for almost 25 years he has played a leading role in forming, acquiring and selling DSOs, dental groups and other healthcare companies across the country, and helping them comply with federal and state laws. Along with partner Neil Krugman, the Waller dental team has assisted large and small clients in hundreds of acquisitions, compliance and regulatory matters, DSO structures, government and internal investigations and a wide range of other legal matters.

Waller has also expanded its dental team with the addition of the following:

Eric Scalzo, who joined Waller after serving as Deputy General Counsel and Director of Compliance and Administration at DentMall MSO, a leading DSO that provides support and administrative services to nearly 50 affiliated practices across eight states.

David Marks joined Waller from a global law firm to assist dental and other healthcare clients in acquisitions and private equity transactions.

J.D. Thomas also joined the firm after serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Thomas represents dental clients and other healthcare providers in a broad array of criminal, civil and regulatory matters with a focus on government investigations and actions and False Claims Act and qui tam defense.

“My recognition as a person of influence and the growth of our dental law practice is really a reflection of our outstanding dental and DSO clients and the success they have had,” said Moody. “As DSOs and the dental industry have evolved over the past 25 years, so too has our practice. Our dental clients know we understand their business and have the experience and insight to help them achieve their goals and assist with the challenges they face.”

The members of Waller’s dental law practice contribute extensively to professional and business organizations serving the dental sector, including the Association for Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) and the American Academy of Dental Group Practice (AADGP). The group has contributed to a number of white papers on critical issues in the dental industry and regularly speaks at dental industry conferences and seminars.

