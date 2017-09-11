DOSarrest Rolls Out all New DDoS Protection Software

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DOSarrest Internet Security announced today that they have released their new DDoS protection software, along with a number of other advances and upgrades. This is DOSarrest’s 5th major release since starting in the fully managed cloud based DDoS protection service in 2007.

This latest release is a complete rewrite of DOSarrest’s front end and backend systems utilizing the latest software development tools and technologies.

Some of the new enhancements include.

All new customer facing portal with 15 real-time, interactive traffic statistics displays.

Complete new back end with new security features that can be deployed live in seconds

All new big data analytics engine for faster real-time and historical statistics displays

Machine learning module for traffic anomaly and bot detection

All new larger routers and increased upstream capacity in all global locations

Mark Teolis, CEO at DOSarrest, explains, “We are in our 11th year of providing a fully managed cloud based DDoS protection service, and if there’s one thing we have learned it’s that you’d better be ahead of the bad actors. This new release was developed with extreme flexibility in mind; we can basically analyze and create a feature that will stop any sophisticated attacks not yet even seen in the wild.”

Teolis adds, “The biggest misconception in the DDoS protection world is that you only need capacity to fend off DDoS attacks, but in reality your chance of being hit by a small 10Mb/sec attack that will take your site down is millions of times greater.”

About DOSarrest Internet Security:

DOSarrest founded in 2007 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada is one of only a couple of companies worldwide to specialize in only cloud based DDoS protection services. Additional Web security services offered are Cloud based Web Application Firewall (WAF), Vulnerability Testing and Optimization (VTO), DataCenter Defender-GRE as well as cloud based global load balancing.

www.DOSarrest.com

