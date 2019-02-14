Doteasy Scholarship encourages high school students to explore the value of websites

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doteasy, a local web hosting company, has again opened their Doteasy “Bright Future” scholarship to high school seniors. Applications are being accepted from all Canadian high school students in their final year of high school, and can demonstrate the value of having a website for their career goals.

The scholarship was created to encourage students to explore the value of websites for their educational or career path. Three winners will receive awards of $500-1000 towards post-secondary tuition, and a full year of hosting and domain name services to make a website.

“We’ve been in business for over 19 years, but these days we’re seeing more of a need than ever for a website to advance your career. Crafting your online presence and having the skills to manage a website can have such an impact on your journey,” says William Wah, marketing manager. “We want to support students financially, and also wanted to give them the tools to see how a website could help their career flourish,” says Wah.

Last year, first place was awarded to Surrey resident, Reina Li, who graduated from Ecole Panorama Ridge. Runner Up was awarded to Burnaby-based Moscrop graduate, Mika Velez, while Second Place was claimed by Camryn Dewar, who graduated from Westwood Collegiate in Winnipeg. Starting in the fall, Li will be studying Engineering Science. Velez will be studying Communication Design, and Dewar will be pursuing a degree in Vocal Performance.

Submissions for the 2019 Doteasy Bright Future scholarship are now being accepted, with the deadline of March 31, 2019. The URL for the scholarship applications page is: https://www.doteasy.com/scholarship/

About Doteasy

Doteasy is an award-winning hosting and domain services provider based in Burnaby, BC. With over 19 years in the industry, Doteasy stands by their commitment to providing reliable, high-performance website solutions, with a wide-range of flexible plans for personal websites, business websites, and more.

CONTACT: For more info, please contact 1-866-456-3888 extension 3325.