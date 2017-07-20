Doubleview Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) – Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX VENTURE: DBV) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher P. Cherry, CA, appointed as CFO (“Chief Financial Officer”) of the Company.

Mr. Cherry has over 15 years of corporate accounting and audit experience. Mr. Cherry has extensive corporate experience and has held senior level positions for several public mining companies including Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary. Mr. Cherry has been a Chartered Accountant since February 2009 and a Certified General Accountant since 2004. In his former experience as an auditor, he held positions with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver, where he gained experience as an auditor for junior public companies, and an IPO specialist.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: DBV) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FRANKFURT: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

