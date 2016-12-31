Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX-V: DBV) Closes Final Tranche

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – December 30, 2016) – Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX VENTURE: DBV) announces it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing announced on October 26, 2016. Doubleview issued an additional 1,250,000 flow-through units (“FT Units”) at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000. under the entire financing, Doubleview has issued a total of 6,635,206 NFT Units and 6,550,000 FT Units.

Each NFT Unit comprises one common share of Doubleview and one common share purchase warrant (a “NFT Warrant”), with each NFT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue. Each FT Unit comprises one flow-through common share of Doubleview and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “FT Warrant”), with each whole FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

In connection with the proceeds raised under the final tranche, Doubleview paid to a finder a cash commission of $7,000 and issued 87,500 share purchase warrants. The finder’s warrants are on the same terms as the NFT Units.

The securities issued under the final tranche will be subject to a hold period expiring on May 1, 2017 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Doubleview will use the proceeds from the flow-through offering for its exploration program on the Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and non-flow-through offering for general working capital purposes.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: DBV) (OTC: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FRANKFURT: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia, Canada. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview’s ability to implement its exploration program on the Hat Property, limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.