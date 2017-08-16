Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX-V: DBV) receives alleged notice of default on convertible debenture

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 16, 2017) – Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX VENTURE: DBV) announces it received a notice of an alleged event of default with respect to its convertible notes due August 1, 2018 (the “Notes”). The noteholders advise that they intend to accelerate the due date for the outstanding principal amount of the Notes and other amounts due under the Notes. Doubleview is currently reviewing the notice of default consulting its legal counsel regarding how to respond to the alleged notice of default.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: DBV) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FRANKFURT: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia, Canada. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview’s portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

