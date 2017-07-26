Dozens of New Companies to Exhibit at the 2017 ASSEMBLY Show; The Only Tradeshow Exclusive to Assembly Technology, Equipment and Products

ROSEMONT, IL–(Marketwired – Jul 26, 2017) – From October 24-26, the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will be the place for engineers and manufacturing professional involved with assembly technology, equipment and products. The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will feature nearly 300 exhibitors including over 40 companies who will be new to the show floor. Many of the exhibitors will also be offering Learning Theater Presentations, taking place right in the exhibit hall.

“The trade show floor continues to grow, adding so many new companies that are offering solutions in robotics, lean manufacturing, automotive solutions, adhesives and sealants, and so much more,” said Thomas A. Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. “We have an incredibly dynamic show floor where thousands of buyers and users of assembly equipment are looking for the newest products and services. And with close to 300 exhibitors there certainly is something for everyone.”

There has been tremendous industry support for the ASSEMBLY Show since its inception in 2013 with over 40 companies who have exhibited each year as charter exhibitors. In 2017, the show floor will expand and feature 40 new companies, including the following first time exhibitors at The ASSEMBLY Show:

ADandD; Aero-Space Fasteners and Electronics; AirBoss Air Tools Co., Ltd.; Apex Fastening Tool; Auer Signal / Sprecher + Schuh; binder USA; Chicago Pneumatic Tool Co, LLC; Columbia Marking; Dalmec Inc., DataRealm Solutions; Deprag; Eisele Connectors Inc.; Eldec, LLC; elliTek, Inc.; Engineered Components Company; Eternity Technology Corporation; FIBRO Inc.; FlexLink Systems Inc.; FRC; Guang Dong LiYuan Heng Robot Intelligent Automation Co, Ltd; HISCO; H-Locker Components Inc.; Hyla Soft; IC Flow Controls, Inc.; Jenny Science AG; Kilews West USA, Inc; KING’S Solution Corp.; LOGO!MAT automation systems; LORD Corporation; Mijin System Inc.; Georg Utz, Inc.; Graphic Products; Milagon, a Division of NSS Enterprises, Inc.; NECAL Corporation; Nitto Seiko; PDM – Labs, Inc.; Portescap; Power Pusher, Division of Nu-Star, Inc.; PowerSafe Automation; SCS Concept Italia SRL; Silicon Valley Automation; SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.; Solid Development Corp.; Starline; Tapeswitch Corporation; TiMotion; TM Electronics Inc; and Universal Robots.

The ASSEMBLY Show also offers educational seminars on the show floor in the Learning Theaters, led by subject matter experts representing many of the exhibiting companies. Attendees will have a chance to learn about:

Find Your First (or Next!) IIoT Win with IO-Link, presented by Will Healy III, Marketing Management Director, Balluff Inc.

What’s Driving Assembly Line AVGs, presented by Rod Emery, VP of Operations, Red Viking

Digitalization & the Future of Intelligent Pneumatics, presented by Sandro Quintero, Product Manager, Festo Corporation

Smart and Cyber Safe Production Environments, presented by Dave Garner, VP, Desoutter Industrial Tools

Finding Leak Testing Success through Calibration and Validation, presented by Paul Chamberlain, President & CEO, LACO Technologies

Industry 4.0: Comau’s Open Source Approach, presented by Brent Kelso, Director of Marketing & Business Development – North America, Comau LLC.

The Starting Point for Robot Automation: A Beginner’s Tour, presented by Rick Brookshire, Group Product Manager and Global Account Manager, Epson Robots

Roller Forming – A Viable Assembly Solution, presented by Bryan Wright, VP of Sales and Jake Sponsler, General Manager, Orbitform

For information about all of the sessions, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show will offer three days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants, a dynamic keynote speaker and two exciting networking receptions. Registration for the 5th annual event is now open, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com