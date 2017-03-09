Dr. Nishant Rao Examines the Weight Loss Merits of the Recent ‘Egg Diet’ Craze

JACKSON, MS–(Marketwired – March 09, 2017) – The Egg Diet is gaining steam as a way to lose weight fast. Diets that rely heavily on protein do normally provide weight loss benefits due to the fact that consuming added protein does greatly reduce appetite and assists with portion control since protein helps one to feel full quicker and for a longer period of time. High protein diets also contribute to muscle repair and growth which leads to a higher metabolism and higher fat burning (even at rest). However, with protein as the basis of any diet, individuals must be careful as not to overconsume or neglect nutritional balance. Higher protein can also mean elevated cholesterol and in some cases, it can have damaging effects on the kidneys.

Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss believes that the Egg Diet is simply a ketogenic diet which uses egg protein and egg fat rather than a more diverse set of options. “Diets which focus on any one ingredient exclusively tend to be very short lived with minimal long term compliance,” states Dr. Rao. Sustainable weight loss strategies that do not impede on nutrition are always the better way to go for long-term success. Dr. Rao continues, “A more structured approach of calculating required macros for diet goals and an understanding of the varied foods one can use to hit those macros in a healthy fashion is the only way to allow for flexible long term and enjoyable dieting.”

Most experts view individualized, nutrient-rich diets as the best way to lose fat or maintain a healthy weight. Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss has a range of dietary options to suit every weight loss need. Whether an individual needs to lose 20 lbs or 100 lbs, Diet Doc’s weight loss coaches assess each patient’s health profile and creates personalized solutions rather than the one-size-fits-all, fad dieting method. Their nutritionists can provide meal planning, guidance and fat burning medications that will prevent hunger pangs, stabilize mood and increase energy so that losing weight quickly is a breeze.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.

