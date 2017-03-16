Dr. Nishant Rao Examines Why the Insulin-Based ‘GOLO Diet’ May not be the Best Weight Loss Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, PA–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) – The GOLO diet is a fairly simplistic approach to reduce dietary sugars and focus on fat loss through managing insulin resistance. The weight loss strategy is based on the belief that slow metabolisms and easy weight gain are both a product of too much insulin production. According to their website, higher insulin levels prompt the body to store excess fat rather than allowing it burn off. The body will produce more insulin if an individual does not engage in regular physical activity, or over eats. Age is also a contributing factor in higher insulin production, as insulin levels tend to rise over time. When excess insulin no longer efficiently converts glucose into energy, that glucose is eventually converted to fat and is stored primarily in the belly. Insulin resistance is usually a byproduct of excess insulin build up, thereby making weight loss even more difficult.

While insulin resistance is a common culprit when it comes to weight gain, Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss explains that insulin resistance is not always at the center of every person’s challenges with weight management. “Unfortunately, this approach may not work for everyone as there are individual dietary macros to consider.” Weight gain can occur for a variety of reasons, but without a proper diagnosis, dieters can find themselves incorrectly targeting a problem that they may not have, while also ignoring the real issue. Dr. Rao also takes issue with the dietary supplements used within the Golo Diet. “The ingredients in the supplements associated with the diet are not very well connected to weight loss. At the end of the day, the ingredients listed won’t do much to improve insulin resistance.”

If you believe that insulin resistance is leading to weight gain, Diet Doc’s team of doctors, nutritionists and coaches will assess your health history and current health status to determine the best dietary plan and weight loss medication regimen for your unique weight loss needs. Diet Doc believes in using comprehensive strategies that will nail down what is causing your weight gain and will offer unlimited phone support as well as prompt prescription delivery so that you can lose weight fast and keep it off. Diet Doc clients report losing 20 pounds within 30 days.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.