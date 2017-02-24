Dr. Nishant Rao of Diet Doc Finds Unexpected Similarities Between the Sirtfood Diet and Doctor-Supervised Weight Loss

CHARLESTON, WV–(Marketwired – February 24, 2017) – The Sirtfood Diet focuses on consuming foods which may interact with a type of protein called, Sirtuins. The primary foods that contain this protein include chocolate, red wine, kale, blueberries, citrus, prawns, and salmon as well as green juices. The diet itself is limited to 1000 calories for each of the first three days, then the diet increases to 1500 calories per day. Dr. Nishant Rao — Medical Director of Diet Doc’s national medical weight loss program advises dieters who are looking to lose weight on the Sirtfood Diet that, “Most of the initial weight loss during the first three days is going to be glycogen weight (stored carbohydrates + water), not actual fat loss.” Dr. Rao continues, “Also, there is very little research on the actual impact that these foods have on weight loss when you take their calorie counts out of the equation.”

Dr. Rao also takes issue with the way that the Sirtfood Diet’s research has been conducted, “The research that was put forth by the author of the book used paid participants and were also under the guidance of a personal trainer and nutritional expert.” This again blurs the lines between weight loss that would occur regardless, and any additional benefits of the sirtfoods. Ironically, sirtuins themselves are also produced via caloric restriction and exercise! While experts may disagree on whether sirtfoods actually cause weight loss, the fact that the creators of the diet enlisted personal trainers and nutritional experts does point to the fact that a combination of doctor supervision, diet planning and nutritional guidance and support plays a significant role in helping individuals reach their ideal weight. Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss offers unlimited guidance from certified doctors and nutritionists to clients nationwide and customizes the nutritional criteria for each of their clients based on their unique health history, body composition and current weight loss struggles.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

