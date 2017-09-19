Dr. Patrick M. Fratellone Joins Canbiola, Inc. (CANB) as Medical Advisor and Distributor

HICKSVILLE, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 19, 2017) – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) announced today that the company has added Dr. Fratellone to its Medical Advisory Board and engaged Dr. Fratellone as a distributor for Canbiola products. Dr. Fratellone is an attending physician at St. Luke’s Hospital, Roosevelt Hospital, and Beth Israel Hospital, and current professor at University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine. In addition, he bridges East Meets West at the Center of Excellence in Bridgeport CT with author Dr. Peter D’Adamo of Eat Right for Your Blood Type. Dr. Fratellone has appeared on multiple shows, and is considered an expert in his field as well a visionary. Dr. Fratellone stated, “As one of the few MDs in the US who is also a registered herbalist, I believe in traditional and time honored treatments, but also to look outside of the box; to that end CBD is certainly part of the future in my opinion with clear benefits to patients. I look forwarded to working with Canbiola, as well as educating the public on the vast benefits of CBD through blogs and speaking engagements.”

Marco Alfonsi, Canbiola CEO stated “We are continuing to execute our plan to strengthen not only our Medical Advisory Board but also our distribution network. With the addition of Dr. Fratellone we have added another solid pillar. The company has already seen the benefits of this strategy with better than expected results from previously added medical advisors and have no doubt that this last addition will further grow both sales and geographically expand our client base.”

About Dr. Patrick Fratellone, MD RH (AHG) FIM

Patrick Fratellone MD is one of the few integrative cardiologists in the United States. He maintains hospital admitting privileges at the Mount Sinai Hospitals in NYC. In addition to his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases he completed a Fellowship of Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona under the direction of Andrew Weil, MD. He is a registered herbalist (RH) with the American Herbal Guild. Previously, he held positions as Medical Director of the Fifth Avenue Comprehensive Medical Group and Regional Director of Cardiology programs for the Ultrasound Diagnostic Schools. Because of his development of programs and teaching in these positions, he is recognized as a forerunner in the field of echocardiography. He was the Medical Director for the late Robert Atkins, MD at his NYC office on east 55th Street. Not only was Dr. Fratellone his cardiologist, but both did Dr. Atkins’ daily radio show on WOR.

Dr. Fratellone completed his B.S. and B.A. in Biology and Humanities, respectively, at the State University of Stony Brook (New York) in 1982. He completed his medical training in London, where he broadened both his clinical and bedside skills. Dr. Fratellone finished his medical residency at Lenox Hill Hospital, in New York City, where he also pursued and completed his Fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease in 1994. During his three-year fellowship, he trained at the Nicholas Institute Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and the Division of Congenital Heart Diseases at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Dr. Fratellone hosts an internet web program HouseCalls with Patrick Fratellone, MD and has hosted a variety of radio programs on WWRL, WOR, and WBAI. He has also appeared on ABC’s “The View with Barbara Walters,” “ABC World News Night with Peter Jennings,” Fox News Channel and “Good Day New York,” as well as numerous radio talk shows. These include “The Frankie Boyer Show (WBIX in Boston and regionally syndicated to five other stations): “AWARE Talk Radio,” hosted by LaVeda Peterlin and distributed to more than 400 stations nationwide. Dr. Fratellone is a regular contributor to Radius Magazine, The Bottom Line, Instinct Magazine, Healthy Woman and is a Medical Adviser to Life Extension Magazine.

His interview with the BBC ten years ago has been re-released and edited to include his opinions on new dietary lifestyles as opposed to diet fads. He recently appeared on FOX FILES with Actress Jennifer Esposito discussing Celiac Disease. Dr. Fratellone also is a regular instructor for the Sylvan Institute of Botanical Medicine.

Dr. Fratellone is the author of You’re on the Air with Dr. Fratellone-Answers to Questions Most Frequently Asked About Vitamins and Supplements for the Heart (to order, go to www.rpgassoc.com) as well as numerous articles on congenital heart disease published in medical journals such as Chest, American Heart Journal and Catherization Review.

Dr. Fratellone is an attending physician at St. Luke’s Hospital, Roosevelt Hospital and Beth Israel Hospital in New York City. Dr. Fratellone is the only integrative physician in New York City with active hospital admitting privileges at three city hospitals. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Physicians.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB. The company’s focus is in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products derived from legally imported Hemp. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has been legalized for medical purposes in varying forms in only a limited number of states.

The company also owns two technological solutions, “WRAPmail” (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, and “Prosperity Systems” and the “Bullseye” platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward looking statements and risks and uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected results, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. We do not undertake to update any statement should actual result differ from the forward-looking statement.

